Arrieta celebrates 100th win as Phillies crush Marlins

Jake Arrieta reached a significant career milestone in the Philadelphia Phillies' 9-1 rout of the Miami Marlins.

Phillies pitcher Arrieta recorded his 100th win in his team's crushing victory in south Florida.

Arrieta, 33, gave up just one run over seven innings. He has the 22nd most wins among active pitchers.

Philadelphia outhit Miami 14-5, and their offensive performance was highlighted by an Andrew McCutchen three-run homer. He went three for four in the game.

The Phillies now sit at 8-4 and are just behind the New York Mets in the National League East standings. The Marlins have lost five straight games.

Meadows helps Rays shine

Austin Meadows went three for five and belted two homers in the Tampa Bay Rays' 11-7 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Willson Contreras hammered two solo home runs to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1.

Eloy Jimenez hit his first two MLB homers as the Chicago White Sox topped the New York Yankees 9-6 and Alex Gordon went four for five with one home run in the Kansas City Royals' 8-1 rout of the Cleveland Indians.

Mets win but Cano struggles

Robinson Cano went one for five in the Mets' 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.

And it was even worse for Adam Eaton, who went 0 for five as the Washington Nationals fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3.

My, my Manny

Manny Machado produced this mind-boggling throw from foul territory in the eighth inning of the San Diego Padres' 2-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Friday's results

Milwaukee Brewer 8-5 Los Angeles Dodgers

Chicago Cubs 5-1 Los Angeles Angels

Chicago White Sox 9-6 New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 Washington Nationals

Tampa Bay Rays 11-7 Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox 6-4 Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 Miami Marlins

New York Mets 6-2 Atlanta Braves

Oakland Athletics 8-6 Texas Rangers

Kansas City Royals 8-1 Cleveland Indians

San Diego Padres 2-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Houston Astros 10-6 Seattle Mariners

Colorado Rockies 2-3 San Francisco Giants

Detroit Tigers-Minnesota Twins (postponed)

White Sox at Yankees

The Yankees have battled multiple injuries and struggled because of it. The White Sox showed some life and snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday. The Yankees have high expectations this year, so they will need to bounce back in a big way to take control of this series.