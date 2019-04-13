Arrieta celebrates 100th win as Phillies crush Marlins
Jake Arrieta reached a significant career milestone in the Philadelphia Phillies' 9-1 rout of the Miami Marlins.
Arrieta, 33, gave up just one run over seven innings. He has the 22nd most wins among active pitchers.
Philadelphia outhit Miami 14-5, and their offensive performance was highlighted by an Andrew McCutchen three-run homer. He went three for four in the game.
The Phillies now sit at 8-4 and are just behind the New York Mets in the National League East standings. The Marlins have lost five straight games.
Meadows helps Rays shine
Austin Meadows went three for five and belted two homers in the Tampa Bay Rays' 11-7 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Willson Contreras hammered two solo home runs to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1.
Eloy Jimenez hit his first two MLB homers as the Chicago White Sox topped the New York Yankees 9-6 and Alex Gordon went four for five with one home run in the Kansas City Royals' 8-1 rout of the Cleveland Indians.
Mets win but Cano struggles
Robinson Cano went one for five in the Mets' 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.
And it was even worse for Adam Eaton, who went 0 for five as the Washington Nationals fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3.
My, my Manny
Manny Machado produced this mind-boggling throw from foul territory in the eighth inning of the San Diego Padres' 2-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Friday's results
Milwaukee Brewer 8-5 Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago Cubs 5-1 Los Angeles Angels
Chicago White Sox 9-6 New York Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 Washington Nationals
Tampa Bay Rays 11-7 Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox 6-4 Baltimore Orioles
Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 Miami Marlins
New York Mets 6-2 Atlanta Braves
Oakland Athletics 8-6 Texas Rangers
Kansas City Royals 8-1 Cleveland Indians
San Diego Padres 2-1 Arizona Diamondbacks
Houston Astros 10-6 Seattle Mariners
Colorado Rockies 2-3 San Francisco Giants
Detroit Tigers-Minnesota Twins (postponed)
