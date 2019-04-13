×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arrieta celebrates 100th win as Phillies crush Marlins

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    13 Apr 2019, 14:04 IST
Jake-Arrieta-USNews-0401219-ftr-gettyjpg.jpg
Jake Arrieta

Jake Arrieta reached a significant career milestone in the Philadelphia Phillies' 9-1 rout of the Miami Marlins.

Phillies pitcher Arrieta recorded his 100th win in his team's crushing victory in south Florida.

Arrieta, 33, gave up just one run over seven innings. He has the 22nd most wins among active pitchers.

Philadelphia outhit Miami 14-5, and their offensive performance was highlighted by an Andrew McCutchen three-run homer. He went three for four in the game.

The Phillies now sit at 8-4 and are just behind the New York Mets in the National League East standings. The Marlins have lost five straight games.

 

Meadows helps Rays shine

Austin Meadows went three for five and belted two homers in the Tampa Bay Rays' 11-7 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Advertisement

Willson Contreras hammered two solo home runs to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1.

Eloy Jimenez hit his first two MLB homers as the Chicago White Sox topped the New York Yankees 9-6 and Alex Gordon went four for five with one home run in the Kansas City Royals' 8-1 rout of the Cleveland Indians.

 

Mets win but Cano struggles

Robinson Cano went one for five in the Mets' 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.

And it was even worse for Adam Eaton, who went 0 for five as the Washington Nationals fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3.

 

My, my Manny

Manny Machado produced this mind-boggling throw from foul territory in the eighth inning of the San Diego Padres' 2-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

 

Friday's results

Milwaukee Brewer 8-5 Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago Cubs 5-1 Los Angeles Angels
Chicago White Sox 9-6 New York Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 Washington Nationals
Tampa Bay Rays 11-7 Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox 6-4 Baltimore Orioles
Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 Miami Marlins
New York Mets 6-2 Atlanta Braves
Oakland Athletics 8-6 Texas Rangers
Kansas City Royals 8-1 Cleveland Indians
San Diego Padres 2-1 Arizona Diamondbacks
Houston Astros 10-6 Seattle Mariners
Colorado Rockies 2-3 San Francisco Giants
Detroit Tigers-Minnesota Twins (postponed)

 

White Sox at Yankees

The Yankees have battled multiple injuries and struggled because of it. The White Sox showed some life and snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday. The Yankees have high expectations this year, so they will need to bounce back in a big way to take control of this series.

Omnisport
NEWS
Phillies only undefeated MLB team after Braves sweep
RELATED STORY
Harper homers again to lead Phillies' sweep of Braves
RELATED STORY
Alonso hits first career homer in Mets' win over Marlins
RELATED STORY
Hoskins drives in 4, Phillies beat Twins 10-4
RELATED STORY
Breakout Teams this Season: Philadelphia Phillies
RELATED STORY
Harper homers, hears "MVP!" chants as Phillies beat Braves
RELATED STORY
Davis hits two homers as Athletics win, Nationals in 15-1 rout
RELATED STORY
Phillies set to open spring still waiting on Bryce and Manny
RELATED STORY
Trout steals show as Angels shine, Yankees crush Orioles
RELATED STORY
Mariners crush White Sox to hold MLB's best record
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us