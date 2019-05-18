×
Astros reliever Pressly sets MLB record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    18 May 2019, 08:58 IST
Ryan Pressly
Ryan Pressly

Houston Astros reliever Ryan Pressly set the record for consecutive MLB appearances without giving up a run.

With Pressly's scoreless eighth inning in Friday's 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox, he has now gone 39 successive appearances without allowing a run in the regular season.

It eclipses former Red Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel's previous record of 38 consecutive games.

The Astros saw something in Pressly many other teams did not see when they signed the 30-year-old from the Minnesota Twins in 2018.

Pressly posts some of the highest spin rates in MLB which Houston covet. When the Astros first signed Collin McHugh in 2013, they did so hoping he was better than the 10.04 ERA he posted with the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies in 2013.

All he did in his first season with Houston was win 11 games and post a 2.73 ERA.

With Pressly, the Astros saw a similar opportunity. The Texas native was pitching well with the Twins as he boasted a 3.40 ERA in 51 appearances with the team, but Houston were hoping for even more.

In his first year with the Astros, he posted a 0.77 ERA in 26 outings down the stretch while cutting his base hits in half as he went from allowing 8.7 per nine innings to 4.2. He has built on that success this season as his ERA sits at 0.00 through 18 appearances.

He has not even allowed an unearned run.

The Astros were hoping they would find a diamond in the rough with Pressly and it is hard to argue what he has done since signing with the team.

