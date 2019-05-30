Astros star Correa out for at least four weeks

Carlos Correa, left, and Jose Altuve

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa will miss at least a month due to a broken rib.

The All-Star shortstop, scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs, will be out for 4-6 weeks, the team announced.

The team placed him on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder/outfielder Myles Straw from Triple-A Round Rock.

The news comes a day after All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve, out since May 10 with a hamstring strain, returned from consecutive games in his rehab assignment because of "fatigue and soreness" in his surgically repaired right leg.

Both Altuve and Correa were evaluated by team doctors on Tuesday.

AJ Hinch gives us a status update a third of the way through the season and chats through some of our injuries so far.#AstrosAllAccess, presented by @StubHub. pic.twitter.com/nNJENmQZKq — Houston Astros (@astros) May 29, 2019

Correa had been expected to start on Tuesday after receiving a planned day off Monday but awoke with the rib soreness. He is batting .295/.360/.547 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 50 games.

He later went on to explain he was injured while getting a massage at his home.

"I'm extremely disappointed about not being on the field with my team-mates," Correa wrote in a statement.

"I sustained a rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain such an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating. However, I will work hard to get back on the field as quickly as possible to help our team achieve our goal of winning another championship."

Altuve, who underwent surgery on his right knee in October, is slashing .243/.329/.472 with nine homers, 21 RBIs and 21 runs in 39 games and it is unclear when he might return.

The Astros have been hit hard by injuries over the past week, most notably with All-Star outfielder George Springer (left hamstring), but Aledmys Diaz (left hamstring) and Max Stassi (left knee soreness) also have landed on the injured list with Springer.

Despite the injury problems, Houston lead the American League West at 37-19 entering Wednesday's play.

With both Altuve and Correa, plus Diaz, sidelined, Jack Mayfield and Tony Kemp have stepped in in the middle infield. Presumably the 24-year-old Straw, batting .289/.369/.353 with one home run and 18 RBIs at Triple-A, will see some spot time, too.