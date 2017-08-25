Basebrawl: Tigers and Yankees give Mayweather and McGregor a run for their money

Tempers flared in Detroit on Thursday, with Tigers and New York Yankees players and staff involved in ugly confrontations.

Las Vegas will stage the main event when Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor step into the ring on Saturday, but Comerica Park was the venue for what could be the biggest brawl of the week.

As boxing great Mayweather and UFC star McGregor prepare for their highly lucrative megafight in the glitzy Nevada Desert city, punches were thrown as tempers boiled over during Thursday's MBL contest between Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees.

Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine did their best impressions of Mayweather and McGregor, sparking one of three bench-clearing confrontations in Detroit.

Five players, both managers and a bench coach were ejected during a match which the Tigers won 10-6 after four players were struck by pitches, although Cabrera was not among them.

Benches clear, punches thrown in Yankees-Tigers game with Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine at the center of it. https://t.co/g32ygLF1cz pic.twitter.com/QMsJ5fEDQO — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2017

"You don't want to see that," Cabrera said. "You don't want to see people … hit in the head.

"You don't want to see fights on the field. But people have to understand we're human, and sometimes with the heat of the game, when people throw at you with 97 [mph] right at your wrist, you react sometimes."