×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Blue Jays team-mates Biggio and Guerrero make MLB history

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    25 May 2019, 08:22 IST
Cavan Biggio
Cavan Biggio

Toronto Blue Jays pair Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the first ever sons of Hall of Famers to become MLB team-mates.

The Blue Jays made history when they called up infielder/outfielder Biggio for Friday's clash with the San Diego Padres, who won 6-3.

The move added Biggio – the 24-year-old son of Craig Biggio – to the same MLB roster that already includes Guerrero Jr, also the son of a Hall of Famer.

Biggio, a left-handed hitter, is slashing .307/.445/.504 with six home runs and five steals in 42 games at Triple-A Buffalo.

Last year, he hit 27 home runs and stole 20 bases while posting an .887 OPS at Double-A New Hampshire.

Interestingly, the Jays' pipeline of former major-leaguers' sons does not end with Biggio and Guerrero. Bo Bichette is the son of ex-MLB outfielder Dante Bichette.

The younger Bichette is recovering from a broken left hand and likely will miss another couple of weeks before returning to Buffalo's line-up, according to the Blue Jays' official website.

The Blue Jays (20-30) enter Friday's opener of a three-game home series against the Padres in fourth place in the AL East, 12 1/2 games behind the first-place Yankees.

 

Advertisement
Top prospect Guerrero called up by Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
Guerrero Jr. in spring spotlight for rebuilding Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
Blue Jays top prospect Guerrero unlikely to start season in MLB, says GM
RELATED STORY
Union head praises Jays for raising minor league pay by half
RELATED STORY
Blue Jays begin search for talent to pair with Guerrero Jr.
RELATED STORY
Buchholz joins Blue Jays after another uncertain offseason
RELATED STORY
Jackson dealt to Blue Jays, on cusp of historic record
RELATED STORY
Rockies prevail over Red Sox despite Sale's 17 Ks
RELATED STORY
Blue Jays, Grichuk agree to five-year extension
RELATED STORY
Castellanos lifts Tigers over Blue Jays 4-3 in 11 innings
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us