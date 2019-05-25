Blue Jays team-mates Biggio and Guerrero make MLB history

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 25 May 2019, 08:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cavan Biggio

Toronto Blue Jays pair Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the first ever sons of Hall of Famers to become MLB team-mates.

The Blue Jays made history when they called up infielder/outfielder Biggio for Friday's clash with the San Diego Padres, who won 6-3.

The move added Biggio – the 24-year-old son of Craig Biggio – to the same MLB roster that already includes Guerrero Jr, also the son of a Hall of Famer.

Biggio, a left-handed hitter, is slashing .307/.445/.504 with six home runs and five steals in 42 games at Triple-A Buffalo.

HISTORY



Cavan Biggio and Vlad Jr. are the first EVER sons of Hall-of-Famers to become Major League teammates! pic.twitter.com/5XEsVeoavt — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 24, 2019

Last year, he hit 27 home runs and stole 20 bases while posting an .887 OPS at Double-A New Hampshire.

Interestingly, the Jays' pipeline of former major-leaguers' sons does not end with Biggio and Guerrero. Bo Bichette is the son of ex-MLB outfielder Dante Bichette.

The younger Bichette is recovering from a broken left hand and likely will miss another couple of weeks before returning to Buffalo's line-up, according to the Blue Jays' official website.

The Blue Jays (20-30) enter Friday's opener of a three-game home series against the Padres in fourth place in the AL East, 12 1/2 games behind the first-place Yankees.