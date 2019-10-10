Braves catcher McCann retires after NLDS loss to Cardinals

Brian McCann

Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann said he is retiring following the team's loss to the St Louis Cardinals in the Nationals League Division Series.

McCann made the announcement after Wednesday's 13-1 Game 5 rout in the NLDS and 15 MLB seasons.

The 35-year-old – a World Series champion with the Houston Astros in 2017 – return to the Braves this season.

"It's time to go," McCann told reporters post-game. "I had a long career. Fifteen years is a long time catching every day. And I got to do it my hometown."

The Georgia native made his major-league debut with the Braves back in 2005. He would spend nine years in Atlanta before signing a five-year, $85million contract with the New York Yankees prior to the 2014 season.

A seven-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger, McCann was then traded to the Astros after the 2016 season.

McCann returned to Atlanta on a one-year, $2m deal ahead of the 2019 campaign.

"That was a big reason I wanted to come back," McCann said. "I wanted to be a part of this again, put this uniform back on and play in front of my family every night."

McCann sported a .262/.337/.452 career line while hitting 282 homers and driving in 1,018 runs. He also posted a career 31.8 bWAR.