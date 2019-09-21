Braves clinch division title for second straight season

Ronald Acuna Jr.

The Atlanta Braves used a 6-0 shutout against the San Francisco Giants to take the top spot in the National League (NL) East for the second consecutive MLB season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. led Atlanta with a perfect night at the plate. He was two for two with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Mike Foltynewicz did the bulk of the work on the mound. He pitched a solid eight innings where he allowed just three hits while striking out seven.

Tyler Beede got tagged with the loss after six innings of work. He gave up six runs on seven hits.

Awesome Alonso

The New York Mets' Pete Alonso continued his impressive rookie season by becoming the first player in MLB this year to hit 50 home runs. Alonso is only the second rookie (Aaron Judge, 52, 2017) to complete the feat.

The Cardinals did not need much to hold off the Cubs 2-1 and Yadier Molina led the efforts with three of St Louis' four hits and both RBIs.

The Cleveland Indians remain in position to make it to the postseason with some help from Carlos Carrasco, who got his first save in five years in a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hernandez struggles

Felix Hernandez struggled in the Seattle Mariners' 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched five innings, giving up five runs on eight hits and only striking out three.

The Tigers barely took their bats off their shoulders against the White Sox. Detroit mustered just one run in a 10-1 loss to the White Sox.

Perfection from Crawford

The chase, the slide, the catch, Brandon Crawford made a perfect defensive play for the Giants.

Eloy Jimenez hit a grand slam for the White Sox.

Red Sox at Rays

The Rays are trying to hold onto the second American League (AL) wildcard spot. The Indians' win on Friday now puts some pressure on the Rays, who are coming off a win themselves – a big win in fact, that knocked the Red Sox out of playoff contention. Boston seemingly have nothing left to play for while Tampa Bay want to keep their season going and look to Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 2.02 ERA) for a good start on the mound on Saturday.