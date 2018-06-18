Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Braves no-hit bid ends in 7th after Teheran pulled vs Padres

Associated Press
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 01:21 IST
AP Image

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' bid for a combined no-hitter has ended as reliever Shane Carle allowed a single to San Diego's Cory Spangenberg with one out in the seventh inning.

Starter Julio Teheran was removed after allowing no hits through six innings. He struck out a season-high 11, walked three and threw 95 pitches Sunday.

Teheran was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday. He had been out since June 5 with a sore right thumb.

Padres leadoff man Travis Jankowski drew a walk to begin the game and Jose Pirela was hit by a pitch later in the first inning. Teheran then recorded 15 consecutive outs before walking Jankowski with one out in the sixth.

The Braves lead 2-0.

Major League Baseball
