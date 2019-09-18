Brewers pull even with Cubs in wild-card race after topping Padres

Mike Moustakas

The Milwaukee Brewers moved level with the Chicago Cubs in the MLB's wild-card race after beating the San Diego Padres 3-1.

Tuesday's win against the Padres means the Brewers and Cubs both have 82-69 records and are tied for the second National League wild-card spot.

The Brewers and Cubs are level after Chicago lost 4-2 to the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee and San Diego combined to tally eight hits in Tuesday's game as each team totalled four apiece.

The difference was that two of Milwaukee's hits were home runs from Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas.

San Diego, on the other hand, had their only run driven in by a Hunter Renfroe home run in the seventh inning.

The Padres also had a strong showing from Chris Paddack, who struck out nine batters in five innings of work.

The Brewers have now won four straight games despite losing star Christian Yelich to a season-ending knee injury earlier this month.

Corbin stifles Cardinals

Patrick Corbin struck out 11 batters in the Washington Nationals' 6-2 win against the St Louis Cardinals.

Jordan Luplow went two for three and tallied two RBIs as the Cleveland Indians topped the Detroit Tigers 7-2.

Marco Gonzales pitched seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates to help the Seattle Mariners claim a 6-0 victory.

Alberto awful in Orioles loss

Hanser Alberto was hitless in four at-bats as the Baltimore Orioles fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5.

Aaron Judge went 0 for four and struck out three times but the New York Yankees shut out the Los Angeles Angels 8-0.

Nolan with the arm!

This was a heads-up play by the Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado in a 6-1 loss against the New York Mets.

Tigers at Indians

Cleveland and Tampa Bay are competing for the second American League wild-card spot. The Indians have to take advantage of the fact they are playing the lowly Tigers, while the Rays are matched up with the Dodgers.