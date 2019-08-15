Cubs' road woes continue as series winless streak extends to 12

The Chicago Cubs and their road woes continued after Wednesday's 11-1 rout at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies.

With the midweek defeat to Philadelphia in MLB, Chicago are winless in their past 12 away series.

The Cubs are now 23-37 on the road in 2019. That is the worst of any team in a playoff spot and better than just seven teams in all of MLB.

The Pirates are 13 and a half games adrift of the Cubs in the National League Central but have a better road record than Chicago.

The St Louis Cardinals are now tied with Chicago atop the Central after a 6-0 win over the Kansas City Royals – their fifth successive victory. The Milwaukee Brewers are one and a half games back after topping the Minnesota Twins.

McCann's slam powers White Sox

Yuli Gurriel went three for four with two home runs and three RBIs for the Houston Astros, but James McCann hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 13-9 win. McCann finished two for four on the day.

Xander Bogaerts went three for four with two home runs and four RBIs. His three-run homer in the seventh put the Boston Red Sox ahead for good in a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Gary Sanchez went three for three with a home run in the New York Yankees' 6-5 win against the Baltimore Orioles, their 16th straight victory over the latter.

Bauer costly as Reds are routed

Cincinnati Reds starter Trevor Bauer gave up nine runs in 4.3 innings of a 17-7 loss to the Washington Nationals. Eight of those runs came in the fifth inning alone in which Washington put up a 10-spot.

Pujols makes history

Albert Pujols made history with an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He now has the most hits all time for a foreign-born player in MLB history, passing Adrian Beltre.

Albert Pujols now has 3,167 career hits, which is the most by any foreign-born player in Major League history!@PujolsFive | #TheHaloWay pic.twitter.com/iPuIno8JQR — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 15, 2019

Wednesday's results

Texas Rangers 7-3 Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees 6-5 Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Minnesota Twins

Boston Red Sox 5-1 Cleveland Indians

Chicago White Sox 13-9 Houston Astros

Colorado Rockies 7-6 Arizona Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres 7-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Oakland Athletics 9-5 San Francisco Giants

Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 Chicago Cubs

Washington Nationals 17-7 Cincinnati Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-1 Miami Marlins

Detroit Tigers 3-2 Seattle Mariners

Atlanta Braves 6-4 New York Mets

Los Angeles Angels 7-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

St Louis Cardinals 6-0 Kansas City Royals

Indians at Yankees

The Indians need every win they can get as they are in a heated division race for the American League Central with the Twins. The Yankees have a nice cushion on the best record in the AL after Houston lost to the White Sox twice in a three-game series this week. New York now have their sights set on the Dodgers for the best record in all of MLB. The two teams face off in an important series starting Thursday.