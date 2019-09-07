Former Cardinals outfielder & World Series champ Duncan dies aged 38

Former St Louis Cardinals outfielder and first baseman Chris Duncan died aged 38 following a long battle with brain cancer.

The Cardinals made the announcement on Friday, after Duncan was first diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2012 following the growth of cancer on the left side of his brain.

Duncan – a MLB World Series champion in 2006 – left his job with 101 ESPN in January focus on his ongoing cancer battle.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan after his courageous battle against brain cancer," St. Louis posted on Twitter.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends."

Soon after his announcement that he would be leaving the radio station, former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa offered his support and also credited Duncan for keying a St Louis run to the playoffs in 2006.

"In 2006 we got into Oct on the last day," La Russa wrote on Twitter."@chrisduncan11's 20 2nd half HRs with several key players on DL saved our season and became WS #10. His on field courage is with him off field as well! Cardinals Nation has you in their thoughts."

Duncan was originally drafted in the first round (46th overall) by the Cardinals out of Canyon del Oro High School in Arizona in 1999.

He made his MLB debut in 2005 and had back-to-back 20-home run seasons in 2006 and 2007.

Duncan set a franchise rookie record with seven home runs in September 2006.

Duncan struggled to get regular playing time as he battled injuries over his next two seasons, was traded to the Boston Red Sox and then retired soon after signing a deal with the Washington Nationals.