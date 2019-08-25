Giants' Sandoval to undergo Tommy John surgery

Pablo Sandoval

Pablo Sandoval's season with the San Francisco Giants will be cut short for a second consecutive year due to an elbow injury.

Sandoval – a two-time MLB All-Star and three-time World Series champion – will undergo Tommy John surgery in the first week of September, the Giants announced on Saturday.

The 2012 World Series MVP, who was evaluated by a doctor in Los Angeles earlier this week, was placed on the 10-day injured list on August 14 after an unsuccessful cortisone injection he received just days prior.

Sandoval has had issues with his elbow since 2013, dealing with bone chips but it never kept the 33-year-old off the field for a long period of time.

Pablo Sandoval was evaluated by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Dr. ElAttrache recommends that Sandoval undergo UCL reconstructive surgery on his right elbow. Sandoval will have the procedure done the first week of September.#SFGiants — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) August 24, 2019

He missed the last portion of the 2018 season with a hamstring injury and was having one of the better offensive years in his 12-year career in 2019.

Sandoval slashed .269/.314/.509 with 14 home runs this season.

He also tied a franchise record for most pinch hits (18) in a single season.​