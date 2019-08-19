Greinke posts 200th MLB career win as Astros top Athletics

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 19 Aug 2019, 08:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke reached a career milestone as the Houston Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-1 in MLB action.

Astros ace Greinke posted his 200th career win as he helped Houston topped Oakland on Sunday.

Just two other active pitchers (CC Sabathia and Justin Verlander) have reached that mark.

The feat came exactly one year and one day after Astros team-mate Verlander joined the 200 club.

"It's nice," Greinke said. "Hopefully I can keep pitching pretty good with the team we have, and hopefully we can get a lot more."

Greinke pitched seven innings and allowed only one run off four hits while striking out six. The Athletics were held to just six hits in the game.

Alex Bregman led the Astros' offense, going four for four with a three-run go-ahead home run to highlight his night.

The win put Houston seven and a half games ahead of Oakland in the American League West.

Advertisement

Devers first to a century of RBIs

Rafael Devers was four for five with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs in the Boston Red Sox's 13-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox third baseman became the first hitter to reach 100 RBIs this season.

Cleveland Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in five shut-out innings in an 8-4 victory against the New York Yankees.

Yusei Kikuchi pitched his first ever shutout in MLB, throwing a two-hitter as the Seattle Mariners blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0.

Brewers pair struggle against Nats

Trent Grisham and Eric Thames both went 0 for five at the plate in the Milwaukee Brewers' 16-8 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Kevin McCarthy's outing was short lived as the Kansas City Royals righty gave up four runs on four hits in a third of an inning against the New York Mets, who won 11-5.

Ortega hits grand slam to down Dodgers

Rafael Ortega hit the Atlanta Braves' go-ahead run against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it was pretty spectacular.

Sunday's results

Boston Red Sox 13-7 Baltimore Orioles

Cleveland Indians 8-4 New York Yankees

San Diego Padres 3-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Seattle Mariners 7-0 Toronto Blue Jays

St Louis Cardinals 5-4 Cincinnati Reds

Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Detroit Tigers

Washington Nationals 16-8 Milwaukee Brewers

Atlanta Braves 5-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets 11-5 Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins 6-3 Texas Rangers

Houston Astros 4-1 Oakland Athletics

Colorado Rockies 7-6 Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Angels 9-2 Chicago White Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 San Francisco Giants

Chicago Cubs 7-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Mariners at Rays

After winning a three-game series against the Tigers, the Rays will have a quick turnaround to try and distance themselves in the AL wildcard race. They will face the struggling Mariners on Monday. Tampa Bay will start Brendan McKay (2-2, 5.08 ERA) while Seattle will go with Marco Gonzales (12-10, 4.26).