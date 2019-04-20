Hendricks leads Cubs to fourth straight win

Kyle Hendricks starred to guide the Chicago Cubs past the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB on Friday.

Hendricks tossed seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

He has now allowed a mere two earned runs in his last two starts spanning 12 innings while striking out 13. Outings like that are more than good enough to help a potent Cubs lineup get wins.

"If we just keep attacking and put them on their heels, we know what our lineup can do," Hendricks told reporters after the game, via the Chicago Tribune.

The Cubs have allowed two or fewer runs in seven of their past 10 games while tallying four shutouts.

Chicago went 31 straight innings without allowing a single runner to score in their past four games, which not coincidentally, coincided with a four-game win streak.

The Cubs are still just 9-9 this season, but after starting the year 1-6, they will take that record through 18 games.

Lyles leads the way for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jordan Lyles tossed six scoreless innings in a 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. The former first-round pick of the Houston Astros has given up one earned run this season in three starts spanning 17 innings.

This is what the Chicago White Sox were hoping they would get out of Carlos Rodon when they took him third overall in 2014. The pitcher tossed six innings and allowed just one run in a 7-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. He now has three quality starts this season all in his past four games. He allowed four total runs in those starts.

Miami Marlins starter Caleb Smith tossed six innings of one-run ball in a 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals.

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tossed seven innings of one-run ball in a 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

Muncy goes hitless

Max Muncy has done a good job of following up his breakout season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he was not great on Friday. He went 0 for five with three strikeouts in a 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kansas City Royals first baseman Whit Merrifield went 0 for five with two strikeouts in a 6-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

Remarkable Realmuto

The Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto makes throwing runners out look easy.

Friday's results

Chicago Cubs 5-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Yankees 6-2 Kansas City Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 San Francisco Giants

Chicago White Sox 7-3 Detroit Tigers

Miami Marlins 3-2 Washington Nationals

Boston Red Sox 6-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Houston Astros 7-2 Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Milwaukee Brewers

New York Mets 5-4 St Louis Cardinals

Colorado Rockies 4-3 Philadelphia Phillies

Seattle Mariners 5-3 Los Angeles Angels

Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 Oakland Athletics

Cincinnati Reds 3-2 San Diego Padres

Braves at Indians

The Atlanta Braves had to wait an extra day to get over a series sweep against the Diamondbacks as Friday's game was rained out. The Braves will play a doubleheader with the Cleveland Indians, but unfortunately they will catch Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer.