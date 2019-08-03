Heyward helps lead Cubs from leadoff position

Jason Heyward, Javier Báez

The Chicago Cubs moved Jason Heyward into the leadoff spot and it seems to be paying off after a win over the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB on Friday.

Chicago beat Milwaukee 6-2 after Heyward started the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning.

It was the right fielder's 16th homer of the season and helped pull the team within half a game of the National League (NL) Central-leading St Louis Cardinals.

"It's about me wanting to make the most of my time playing baseball," Heyward said, via MLB.com.

"Whatever works best for whatever team I'm on, I'm going to try to do that. And right now, that's what they feel is best, so let's go. It's not looking around and see what works best for me. If it can be done, try and get it done.

"I just asked [manager] Joe [Maddon] to be patient with me. Just give me a shot and here we go."

Jose Quintana and Willson Contreras added to the Cubs' total and Javier Baez led the offense after he chipped in a home run and drove in three runs.

The Brewers' two runs were highlighted by a Ryan Braun homer.

Zach Davies ultimately got tagged with the loss. He gave up four runs on seven hits in four innings pitched.

Quintana was awarded the win after toeing the rubber for six innings.

Marte magic lifts Pirates

Starling Marte's three-run home run in the seventh inning helped the Pirates snap the New York Mets' seven-game winning streak. Pittsburgh went on to win 8-4.

Freddy Galvis homered for one of his three hits in the Toronto Blue Jays' 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger won his fifth straight decision as the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3.

Misery for Mariners, Kikuchi

It was a great night for the Houston Astros, but not for the Seattle Mariners. Yusei Kikuchi was stuck with the loss after allowing six runs on nine hits in just four innings of work.

Victor Reyes, Jake Rogers and Jordy Mercer all went 0 for four at the plate for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers.

Yastrzemski's huge homer

Mike Yastrzemski's 472-foot home run was the longest by a San Francisco Giants player since Brandon Belt in 2015.

Gleyber Torres hit the go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the first inning on his first pitch swinging. The New York Yankees went on to beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2.

Friday's results

Chicago Cubs 6-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 4-2 Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox 4-3 Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 New York Mets

Cleveland Indians 7-3 Los Angeles Angels

Cincinnati Reds 5-2 Atlanta Braves

Texas Rangers 5-4 Detroit Tigers

Houston Astros 10-2 Seattle Mariners

Minnesota Twins 11-9 Kansas City Royals

Colorado Rockies 5-4 San Francisco Giants

Washington Nationals 3-0 Arizona Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres 5-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Brewers at Cubs

After the Cardinals had the day off on Friday and the Cubs picked up a big win, they can move one step closer to the top of the standings with another victory on Saturday. Chicago will send Cole Hamels (6-3, 2.98 ERA) while Milwaukee counter with Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.48).