Indians ace Kluber out for at least two weeks

Corey Kluber

Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber will not be back on the mound any time soon.

The 33-year-old right-hander has been diagnosed with an internal oblique strain and will be shut down from throwing, the team announced on Tuesday.

Kluber will be re-evaluated in two weeks and his time frame to "return to game activity is to be determined".

Kluber suffered the injury during a rehab start with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers last weekend and left the game after just one inning. He was reportedly scheduled to throw 75-80 pitches in the matchup but instead threw just 20, walking a pair of batters without giving up a hit or a run.

He has not appeared in an MLB game for Cleveland since he was hit by a line drive and broke his arm against the Miami Marlins on May 1.

Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner, holds a 2-3 record and a 5.80 ERA in seven starts this season.

The Indians entered play on Tuesday leading the American League (AL) wildcard race with a 74-51 record. They trail the Minnesota Twins by two games in the AL Central.

Cleveland moved Trevor Bauer – who was sent to the Cincinnati Reds – at the trade deadline in a three-team deal and received a package centred around Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes in return.