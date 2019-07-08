×
Indians dominate Reds for sixth straight win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    08 Jul 2019, 07:46 IST
Trevor-Bauer-USNews-070719-ftr-getty.jpg
Trevor Bauer

The Cleveland Indians were good all-round in their 11-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in MLB on Sunday.

The Indians excelled at the plate, notching 18 hits and four home runs. On the mound, Trevor Bauer tallied nine strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Cleveland (50-38) enter the All-Star break riding a six-game winning streak and sit 5.5 games back from the American League (AL) Central-leading Minnesota Twins.

The Reds, on the other hand, have lost two straight and are fifth in the National League (NL) Central standings, but still just 4.5 games behind the first-placed Chicago Cubs.

Awesome Aguilar

Jesus Aguilar hit two home runs in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jay Bruce went yard twice as the Philadelphia Phillies took down the New York Mets 8-3.

 

Santander struggles

Anthony Santander went 0-for-four at the plate in the Baltimore Orioles' 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rafael Devers was held hitless in five at-bats as the Boston Red Sox topped the Detroit Tigers 6-3.

 

Arenado with a nice play

The Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado bare-handed a ball and made a great throw to first.

Sunday's results

Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 Baltimore Orioles
Cleveland Indians 11-1 Cincinnati Reds
Boston Red Sox 6-3 Detroit Tigers
Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 New York Mets
Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 New York Yankees
Atlanta Braves 4-3 Miami Marlins
Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 Milwaukee Brewers
Washington Nationals 5-2 Kansas City Royals
Chicago White Sox 3-1 Chicago Cubs
Houston Astros 11-10 Los Angeles Angels
Texas Rangers 4-1 Minnesota Twins
San Francisco Giants 1-0 St Louis Cardinals
Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Colorado Rockies
San Diego Padres 5-3 Los Angeles Dodgers
Oakland Athletics 7-4 Seattle Mariners

 

All-Star break

The All-Star break is upon us. The 2019 Home Run Derby kicks off on Monday, but fan favourite Christian Yelich was forced to pull out due to a back injury. The All-Star Game is on Tuesday before before regular-season play returns on Thursday.

