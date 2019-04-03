×
Indians give manager Francona extension through 2022 season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    03 Apr 2019, 17:30 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have signed manager Terry Francona to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Francona's deal was set to expire after 2020. But as he begins his seventh season with the Indians, the club decided to lengthen its relationship with the popular manager for at least another two years.

Francona, who will turn 60 later this month, has led the Indians to three consecutive AL Central titles and the World Series in 2016, when Cleveland lost in seven games to the Chicago Cubs. The Indians have made the postseason four times and had a winning record in all six seasons under Francona.

The Indians are an AL-best 547-427 (.562) since 2013 with Francona. His 1,576 career wins are second most among current major league managers, behind only San Francisco's Bruce Bochy.

Francona won World Series titles with Boston in 2004 and 2007. He was the AL's top manager in 2013 and 2016.

