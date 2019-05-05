Kemp's Reds experience ends after release

Matt Kemp

The Cincinnati Reds are moving on from their experiment with Matt Kemp after they announced the three-time MLB All-Star's release.

The Reds acquired Kemp – a two-time Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award winner – along with Yasiel Puig and Alex Wood in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which sent pitcher Homer Bailey and two prospects away from Cincinnati in the offseason.

But Kemp – who was on the 10-day injured list with a broken rib and had not played since April 21 – had limited success with the squad, batting .200 with one home run and five RBIs in 60 at-bats with the team.

Even more disheartening for Reds fans, Kemp had posted a .210 on-base percentage in 62 plate appearances while tallying a negative-0.9 WAR in his limited time with Cincinnati.

"After giving it time to develop, we didn't see Matt fitting in," Reds president Dick Williams said. "We wanted to give him the opportunity to help another team."

Kemp is in the final season of his eight-year, $160million deal he signed with the Dodgers in 2012.

Cincinnati will be on the hook for whatever remains of the $21.75m he is owed for the rest of 2019.

But in the trade with the Dodgers, Cincinnati were able to unload the remaining $22.5m in the final year of Bailey's contract.