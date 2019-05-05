×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kemp's Reds experience ends after release

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    05 May 2019, 05:44 IST
Matt Kemp
Matt Kemp

The Cincinnati Reds are moving on from their experiment with Matt Kemp after they announced the three-time MLB All-Star's release.

The Reds acquired Kemp – a two-time Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award winner – along with Yasiel Puig and Alex Wood in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which sent pitcher Homer Bailey and two prospects away from Cincinnati in the offseason.

But Kemp – who was on the 10-day injured list with a broken rib and had not played since April 21 – had limited success with the squad, batting .200 with one home run and five RBIs in 60 at-bats with the team.

Even more disheartening for Reds fans, Kemp had posted a .210 on-base percentage in 62 plate appearances while tallying a negative-0.9 WAR in his limited time with Cincinnati.

"After giving it time to develop, we didn't see Matt fitting in," Reds president Dick Williams said. "We wanted to give him the opportunity to help another team."

Kemp is in the final season of his eight-year, $160million deal he signed with the Dodgers in 2012. 

Cincinnati will be on the hook for whatever remains of the $21.75m he is owed for the rest of 2019.

But in the trade with the Dodgers, Cincinnati were able to unload the remaining $22.5m in the final year of Bailey's contract.

 

Advertisement
Mets spoil superb performance from deGrom in loss to Reds
RELATED STORY
Williams leads Pirates past Reds 5-0
RELATED STORY
Pirates' Archer suspended for five games following Reds brawl
RELATED STORY
Reds open camp with remade roster, hopes of moving up
RELATED STORY
Arcia's HR breaks slump, leads Brewers over Reds 4-3
RELATED STORY
Lyles, Pirates bullpen combine to blank Reds 2-0
RELATED STORY
Yelich homer streak snapped, but Brewers beat Reds 4-3
RELATED STORY
Luis Castillo to get surprise start for Reds on opening day
RELATED STORY
New-look Reds rally for 5-3 win over Pirates on Dietrich HR
RELATED STORY
Reds hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to break losing streak
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us