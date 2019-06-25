Late rally lifts Red Sox past White Sox

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 25 Jun 2019, 10:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marco Hernandez

The Boston Red Sox scored runs in the last five innings to pull off a 6-5 win against the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Monday.

At Fenway Park, the White Sox claimed an early lead, but it was the Red Sox who came away with victory, moving to 43-37 for the season.

Eduardo Nunez started the late scoring with an RBI single in the fifth and added another in the eighth. Michael Chavis, Mookie Betts and Marco Hernandez all drove in runs too.

Hernandez knocked in the walk-off run with two outs and the bases loaded. He reached on an infield single that brought home Andrew Benintendi.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed five runs over 6.3 innings.

LeMahieu leads Yankees

DJ LeMahieu was a perfect four for four at the plate in the New York Yankees' 10-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Chicago Cubs scored seven of their eight runs in the first five innings against the Atlanta Braves, who lost 8-3.

Advertisement

Matz costly as Mets lose

Steven Matz did not have a great night. He gave up 10 hits and seven earned runs in 4.3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies as the New York Mets fell 13-7.

Stanton opens his account… in style!

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit his first home run of the season. Welcome back, indeed.

Monday's results

Philadelphia Phillies 13-7 New York Mets

New York Yankees 10-8 Toronto Blue Jays

Cleveland Indians 3-2 Kanas City Royals

Boston Red Sox 6-5 Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs 8-3 Atlanta Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 Los Angeles Dodgers

Colorado Rockies 2-0 San Francisco Giants

Pirates at Astros

The Houston Astros remain in control of the American League West but they have struggled lately, losing seven of their last eight games. Houston hope to get back on track when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates will start Trevor Williams (2-1, 4.12 ERA), while the Astros will counter with Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.54 ERA).