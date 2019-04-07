Mariners crush White Sox to hold MLB's best record

The Seattle Mariners are having a lot of fun as the team with MLB's best record following their 9-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Seattle recorded their eighth win of the season on Saturday as they improved to 8-2 – one win ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers in the National League.

The Mariners' offense has been hot as of late, and that was no exception against the White Sox. All nine of Seattle's starting position players reached base and the team's nine runs marked their ninth game scoring five or more runs.

"It's been a pretty amazing start," Mariners right fielder Jay Bruce said. "Guys are really hitting the ball well, using the whole field, driving in runs and just getting on base. It's been a pretty dangerous line-up so far."

Bruce finished the day two for five at the plate with both hits being home runs. Mitch Haniger, Ryon Healy, Gordon Beckham and Domingo Santana also pitched in with runs.

Veteran pitcher Mike Leake was awarded the win in his second start of the season. He spent 6.3 innings on the mound, allowing nine hits while striking out six.

Chicago's Lucas Giolito was tagged with the loss.

The White Sox's only runs came in the fourth and seventh innings from home runs by Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson. It was the team's fourth loss of the season.

Trout takes down Rangers

Hello to you too, Mike Trout. The Los Angeles Angels star extended his home run streak to three games with a 458-foot grand slam in a 5-1 win against the Texas Rangers. It was his longest homer at Angel Stadium in the Statcast era and passed team-mate Albert Pujols (654) for third-most RBIs in franchise history (658).

Carlos Carrasco struck out 12 on the way to the Cleveland Indians' 7-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The pitcher was given the win to move to 1-1 on the season. It was his most K's since facing the Blue Jays last season on September 7 when he recorded 14.

The Houston Astros shut out the Oakland Athletics 6-0 behind the arm of Wade Miley and the bats of Yuli Gurriel, George Springer, Michael Brantley and Robinson Chirinos. Springer, Brantley and Chirinos all homered.

Markakis struggles at the plate

The Atlanta Braves recorded six hits against the Miami Marlins, but brought in just a pair of runs in the 4-2 loss. Nick Markakis, who is batting .333 in the last seven days with five RBIs, was 0 for five at the plate. Ronald Acuna Jr. also had a forgettable performance, going 0 for four.

Newman hits walk-off winner

Kevin Newman sent his team-mates and Pittsburgh Pirates fans into a frenzy with a walk-off double to score Francisco Cervelli in a 6-5 triumph against the Cincinnati Reds.

Manny Machado seems to be enjoying his time as a San Diego Padre. He recorded his second home run in the Padres' 6-4 win over St Louis Cardinals.

Cubs at Brewers

They did it! The Cubs claimed their first win since their season opener. The victory came with a whopping 14 runs against the Brewers. The two will play the rubber match on Sunday and it should be another good offensive outing for whoever wins. In the teams' first game, Milwaukee recorded double-digit runs to hold off Chicago 13-10. The Cubs responded once, will they be able to do it again?