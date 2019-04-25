×
Mariners introduced to Padres' Paddack in loss

Omnisport
7   //    25 Apr 2019, 11:12 IST
Chris Paddack
Chris Paddack

San Diego Padres starter Chris Paddack is an early favourite to win the National League Rookie of the Year and he showed why against the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners are scoring an MLB-best 6.3 runs per game, but they had no response for Paddack in a 1-0 loss in San Diego on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and a walk in his outing. He struck out a season-high nine batters and threw just 83 pitches.

Paddack now sports a 1-1 record with 30 strikeouts in 27 innings of work at the MLB level. He boasts an ERA of 1.67 and a WHIP of 0.67.

"This is my first time going seven innings in my whole professional baseball career and I got my first win out of the way," Paddack told reporters after the game.

"I couldn't have wrote it up any better."

Ramirez finally gets going

Jose Ramirez busted out of a three-for-19 slump by going three for four with a home run, a double, four RBIs and a walk in the Cleveland Indians' 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

Giants lefty Drew Pomeranz tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits in San Francisco's 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Nationals first baseman Matt Adams went three for five with a double and two RBIs in Washington's 9-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

 

Yarbrough punished

Rays lefty Ryan Yarbrough did not come in behind an opener, as he typically does, and it appears to have cost him as he allowed seven earned runs in 4.1 innings of relief work in Tampa Bay's 10-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Rangers designated hitter Joey Gallo went 0 for four with three strikeouts in Texas' 6-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

 

Hicks' changeup

Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks struck out Christian Yelich with a 91-mph changeup to end the game and earn a save in St Louis' 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wednesday's results

Cleveland Indians 6-2 Miami Marlins
Kansas City Royals 10-2 Tampa Bay Rays
St Louis Cardinals 5-2 Milwaukee Brewers
Colorado Rockies 9-5 Washington Nationals
Oakland Athletics 6-5 Texas Rangers
San Diego Padres 1-0 Seattle Mariners
San Francisco Giants 4-0 Toronto Blue Jays
Atlanta Braves 3-1 Cincinnati Reds
Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Chicago White Sox
Arizona Diamondbacks 11-2 Pittsburgh Pirates
Boston Red Sox 11-4 Detroit Tigers
Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 New York Mets
Chicago Cubs 7-6 Los Angeles Dodgers
Houston Astros 7-1 Minnesota Twins
New York Yankees 6-5 Los Angeles Angels

 

Indians at Astros

It is Trevor Bauer (2-1, 2.20 ERA) against Gerrit Cole (1-3, 5.22). The former college team-mates do not like each other and Houston Astros fans will not even call the Cleveland pitcher by his given name after he accused the team of doctoring baseballs last year. This will be a playoff atmosphere, even if the game is in April.

