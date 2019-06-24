Marlins complete sweep to hand Phillies seventh consecutive loss
The Miami Marlins completed a series sweep as the Philadelphia Phillies suffered their seventh consecutive MLB defeat.
Although the Marlins are last in the National League East standings, they swept the second-placed Phillies 3-0 over the weekend.
Miami topped Philadelphia 6-4 on Sunday and dominated at the plate, outhitting the Phillies 16-4 as eight Marlins players recorded at least one hit.
Garrett Cooper, Brian Anderson and J.T. Riddle all hit home runs for the Marlins in a complete team effort.
"[I] can't say enough about the hitting," Cooper said. "Hitting is contagious and everybody came through with big hits."
Arraez a shining light in Twins defeat
Second baseman Luis Arraez went four for four in the Minnesota Twins' 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.
Justin Verlander recorded nine strikeouts in seven innings as the Houston Astros took down the New York Yankees 9-4.
Brandon Woodruff mowed down 12 batters in the Milwaukee Brewers' 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Vlad struggles but Blue Jays win
Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hitless in five at-bats, but the Toronto Blue Jays still topped World Series champions the Boston Red Sox 6-1.
Anthony Rendon went 0 for five in the Washington Nationals' 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Gurriel denies Holt
Brock Holt tried to out run Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. It did not end well for the Red Sox infielder.
s out, s out@yunitogurriel | #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/7CgDyz1wgp— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 23, 2019
San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik did not need a glove to make this play in a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
No glove necessary. pic.twitter.com/wsEe9uOITg— MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2019
Sunday's results
Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 Boston Red Sox
Miami Marlins 6-4 Philadelphia Phillies
Atlanta Braves 4-3 Washington Nationals
Cleveland Indians 8-3 Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros 9-4 New York Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates 11-10 San Diego Padres
Kansas City Royals 6-1 Minnesota Twins
Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 Cincinnati Reds
Chicago Cubs 5-3 New York Mets
Texas Rangers 7-4 Chicago White Sox
Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 Colorado Rockies
Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 Oakland Athletics
Seattle Mariners 13-3 Baltimore Orioles
Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Angels 6-4 St Louis Cardinals
Mets at Phillies
New York and Philadelphia are both going through tough times, but one of these NL East squads must get back on track. The Mets will send Steven Matz (5-5, 4.28 ERA) to the mound while the Phillies will counter with Zach Eflin (6-7, 2.83 ERA).