Marlins complete sweep to hand Phillies seventh consecutive loss

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 24 Jun 2019, 09:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Garrett Cooper

The Miami Marlins completed a series sweep as the Philadelphia Phillies suffered their seventh consecutive MLB defeat.

Although the Marlins are last in the National League East standings, they swept the second-placed Phillies 3-0 over the weekend.

Miami topped Philadelphia 6-4 on Sunday and dominated at the plate, outhitting the Phillies 16-4 as eight Marlins players recorded at least one hit.

Garrett Cooper, Brian Anderson and J.T. Riddle all hit home runs for the Marlins in a complete team effort.

"[I] can't say enough about the hitting," Cooper said. "Hitting is contagious and everybody came through with big hits."

Arraez a shining light in Twins defeat

Second baseman Luis Arraez went four for four in the Minnesota Twins' 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Justin Verlander recorded nine strikeouts in seven innings as the Houston Astros took down the New York Yankees 9-4.

Advertisement

Brandon Woodruff mowed down 12 batters in the Milwaukee Brewers' 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Vlad struggles but Blue Jays win

Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hitless in five at-bats, but the Toronto Blue Jays still topped World Series champions the Boston Red Sox 6-1.

Anthony Rendon went 0 for five in the Washington Nationals' 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Gurriel denies Holt

Brock Holt tried to out run Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. It did not end well for the Red Sox infielder.

San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik did not need a glove to make this play in a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sunday's results

Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 Boston Red Sox

Miami Marlins 6-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves 4-3 Washington Nationals

Cleveland Indians 8-3 Detroit Tigers

Houston Astros 9-4 New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates 11-10 San Diego Padres

Kansas City Royals 6-1 Minnesota Twins

Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 Cincinnati Reds

Chicago Cubs 5-3 New York Mets

Texas Rangers 7-4 Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 Colorado Rockies

Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 Oakland Athletics

Seattle Mariners 13-3 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Angels 6-4 St Louis Cardinals

Mets at Phillies

New York and Philadelphia are both going through tough times, but one of these NL East squads must get back on track. The Mets will send Steven Matz (5-5, 4.28 ERA) to the mound while the Phillies will counter with Zach Eflin (6-7, 2.83 ERA).