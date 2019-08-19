Mets' Alonso breaks National League rookie home run record

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 19 Aug 2019, 04:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pete Alonso

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is etching his name in MLB's record books.

Alonso hit his 40th home run of 2019 in New York's 11-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday and broke the National League (NL) rookie home run record.

He went three for four and tallied two RBIs.

Alonso, 24, has had an impressive first year with the Mets. He is slashing .271/.375./.604 and has notched 95 RBIs through his first 123 games with New York.

One for the record books.@Pete_Alonso20 now owns the rookie NL record for home runs in a season! #LegendaryMoments pic.twitter.com/Jga9CyUVYE — New York Mets (@Mets) August 18, 2019

Alonso also earned All-Star honours and won the 2019 Home Run Derby.

He has been a big part of a Mets team that have posted a 64-60 record and sit 1.5 games back from the NL's second wildcard spot, which is held by the Chicago Cubs.

"This has been such an incredible year, I just want to keep building and helping this team win," Alonso said after the game.

The Mets will start a 12-game homestand on Tuesday where they will face the Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves and Cubs.