Mets' Alonso on breaking bat over his knee: I know I'm better than that

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    22 Jul 2019, 09:14 IST
Alonso-Pete-USNews-072119-ftr-getty
Pete Alonso

New York Mets star Pete Alonso broke a bat over his knee during a loss to the San Francisco Giants in MLB on Sunday.

The 24-year-old smashed his bat over his knee after he chased a pitch out of the zone from Giants starter Conner Menez and struck out in the third inning.

Alonso addressed the at-bat when he met with reporters after the game.

"I was just upset because I swung at that pitch because it was a ball," Alonso said, via SNY.

"I know I'm better than that. I hold myself to a high standard and I was just frustrated."

Alonso is slashing .267/.359/.615 with 33 home runs and 75 RBIs as a rookie for the Mets so far this season.

But, he has struggled since the All-Star break as he has recorded just four hits and struck out 14 times in nine games. He was 0 for three on Sunday, one day after delivering a pinch-hit, three-run homer in San Francisco.

The Mets, meanwhile, dropped three of four against the Giants, despite playing three extra-inning games. They are now seven games out of the second wildcard spot with a 45-54 record.

"I think it's because we haven't been scoring runs and you can see it happening, 'Oh, we're about to play extra innings again'," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said about the series.

"I'm sure they're frustrated that we haven't scored as many runs as we would have liked."

The Mets are expected to explore moving Zack Wheeler, Todd Frazier and Jason Vargas before the July 31 trade deadline. Multiple teams are reportedly interested in Noah Syndergaard, although the team are unlikely to deal him.

