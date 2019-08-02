Mets extend winning streak to seven as Wheeler shuts down White Sox

Zack Wheeler

The New York Mets are on a roll in MLB, extending their winning streak to seven on Thursday.

New York completed a sweep of the White Sox with a 4-0 victory in Chicago to continue their fine form.

Zack Wheeler shut down Chicago en route to the win. He threw seven scoreless innings and allowed just four hits while striking out seven.

Wheeler had been at the center of trade rumours for most of July, but ultimately ended up remaining with New York after no deal was reached before the deadline.

"I go out there every time just trying to win a ballgame and keep zeros on the board," Wheeler said after the game, via SNY. "Pitching's clicking, hitting's clicking. The guys out there in the field made some amazing plays … Everything's clicking right and we're just rolling."

Robinson Cano hit a home run and recorded two RBIs for New York. Wilson Ramos also drove in a run.

The Mets have worked their way back into the playoff conversation and finished play on Thursday four games out of the second National League (NL) wildcard spot with a 53-55 record. The White Sox dropped to 46-60 with the loss.

Fabulous Flaherty

Jack Flaherty threw seven shut-out innings as the St Louis Cardinals topped the Cubs 8-0. Chicago managed a single hit in the game.

Alex Bregman went three for three with two RBIs in the Houston Astros' 7-1 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Rodriguez struggles

San Francisco Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez surrendered seven runs (four earned) in three innings in a 10-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Baltimore Orioles reliever Jimmy Yacabonis allowed four runs in one inning of work in an 11-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Guerrero goes deep

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushed a ball for the Blue Jays.

Jason Heyward took an incredible running catch for the Cubs.

Thursday's results

Miami Marlins 5-4 Minnesota Twins

Philadelphia Phillies 10-2 San Francisco Giants

New York Mets 4-0 Chicago White Sox

Oakland Athletics 5-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Toronto Blue Jays 11-2 Baltimore Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 Boston Red Sox

Houston Astros 7-1 Cleveland Indians

St Louis Cardinals 8-0 Chicago Cubs

Atlanta Braves 4-1 Cincinnati Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-2 San Diego Padres

Brewers at Cubs

The NL Central rivals will begin a three-game series on Friday with just one game separating them in the standings. The Brewers will send Zach Davies (8-4, 3.56 ERA) to the hill while the Cubs will counter with Jose Quintana (8-7, 4.47 ERA).