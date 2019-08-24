Mets strike out National League record 26 in loss to Braves

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 24 Aug 2019, 11:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Lugo

The New York Mets had an impressive pitching performance against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, but fell short 2-1 in MLB.

New York tied a National League record by recording 26 strikeouts against Atlanta, and 13 of those came from Jacob deGrom in the 14-inning contest. Eight different Mets pitchers notched Ks.

Not a single Brave got more than one hit in the game, but Freddie Freeman and Billy Hamilton each had RBIs.

Atlanta have now won six straight and still sit atop the National League (NL) East with a 78-52 record.

The Mets, on the other hand, had their five-game winning streak snapped. They are 67-61 in 2019 and only two games back from the NL's second wildcard spot.

Flat out deGromination. pic.twitter.com/tIbLkgsm4w — New York Mets (@Mets) August 24, 2019

Stellar Soto

Juan Soto went three for four and hit a home run in the Washington Nationals' 9-3 victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Aristides Aquino went three for four and hit a home run in the Cincinnati Reds' 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Advertisement

Soler struggles

Jorge Soler was hitless in four at-bats as the Kansas City Royals fell to the Cleveland Indians 4-1.

Ty Blach game up seven runs in four innings in the Baltimore Orioles' 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sanchez makes history

The New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez reached 100 home runs faster than any catcher in the history of MLB.

Friday's results

Washington Nationals 9-3 Chicago Cubs

Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 Baltimore Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Indians 4-1 Kansas City Royals

Miami Marlins 19-11 Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves 2-1 New York Mets

Chicago White Sox 8-3 Texas Rangers

Houston Astros 5-4 Los Angeles Angels

Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Detroit Tigers 9-6 Minnesota Twins

St Louis Cardinals 8-3 Colorado Rockies

Boston Red Sox 11-0 San Diego Padres

New York Yankees 10-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Seattle Mariners 7-4 Toronto Blue Jays

Braves at Mets

New York are chasing Atlanta in the division standings and are hoping to move into playoff contention soon. Friday's matchup went down to the wire and the second game of the series should be a quality game as well.