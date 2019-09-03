Minor, two Rangers relievers shut out Yankees for first time in 220 games

Mike Minor and the Texas Rangers were 7-0 shut-out winners over the New York Yankees in MLB action.

The Rangers pitching staff were so effective, handing the Yankees their first shutout in 220 games to break the second-longest streak in league history.

New York's streak was only shy of a 308-game stretch by the 1931-33 Yankees' team. The last time this current team were shutout was by the Boston Red Sox on June 30, 2018.

Minor had the help of relievers Shawn Kelley and Emmanuel Clase, and had an offensive boost from Elvis Andrus, who was three for five at the plate.

Hoskins leads Phillies

Rhys Hoskins helped push the Philadelphia Phillies past the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 after he drove in three runs with two home runs.

Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings in the St Louis Cardinals' 3-1 win against the San Francisco Giants.

New York Mets righty Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 and allowed three hits over seven shut-out innings in the team's 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Mariners pair struggle despite win

Jake Fraley and Tom Murphy were 0 for four as the Seattle Mariners had just four hits in their 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Buck Farmer allowed two runs off two hits in less than an inning of work as the Detroit Tigers fell 4-3 to the Minnesota Twins.

Springer puts Astros ahead

It did not take long for George Springer to break a tie as the Houston topped the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2.

This Christian Yelich home run put the Los Angeles Dodgers star at the top of the leaderboard and he joins Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, and Pete Alonso with 43 dingers so far this season.

Monday's results

Texas Rangers 7-0 New York Yankees

New York Mets 7-3 Washington Nationals

Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Baltimore Orioles

Minnesota Twins 4-3 Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies 7-1 Cincinnati Reds

Atlanta Braves 6-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs 5-1 Seattle Mariners

St Louis Cardinals 3-1 San Francisco Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks 14-7 San Diego Padres

Houston Astros 3-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Cleveland Indians 11-3 Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers 16-9 Colorado Rockies

Angels at Athletics

The A's are just half a game out of the AL wild-card race and open a series against the Angels on Tuesday with the hopes of moving into playoff position. Oakland will start Mike Fiers (13-3, 3.40 ERA) and Los Angeles will counter with Jaime Barria (4-7, 6.10).