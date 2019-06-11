Morton throws seven scoreless innings as Rays beat Athletics

Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton continued his stellar MLB season as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-2.

The 35-year-old right-hander pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed just two hits at Tropicana Field on Monday.

Morton – who lowered his ERA to 2.10 for the season – struck out seven and walked two while throwing 94 pitches against the Athletics.

He also tossed seven shut-out innings in his last start against the Detroit Tigers on June 5.

"I felt alright. They hit a few balls real hard. Got some great plays behind us," Morton told reporters after the game. "Guys swung the bats there. Another awesome team win."

Brandon Lowe, Ji-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier all finished with two RBIs for Tampa Bay in the victory.

The Rays improved to 41-24 with the win while the Athletics fell to 33-34.

Wacha inspires Cardinals

Michael Wacha threw six shut-out innings in the St Louis Cardinals' 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

DeShields doesn't produce

Texas Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields went 0 for five with three strikeouts against the Boston Red Sox. But, Texas came away with a 4-3 win in extra innings.

Desmond destroys ball

Ian Desmond smoked this ball for the longest home run this season in a 6-5 win for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs.

Ian Desmond's 486 ft homer is the longest by any player this season. pic.twitter.com/WPmFEZ4lb8 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 11, 2019

The Arizona Diamondbacks led off their game against the Philadelphia Phillies with back-to-back-to-back homers.

The @Dbacks are the sixth team ever to hit back-to-back-to-back homers to lead off a game, and the first since the 2017 D-Backs. (h/t: @StatsbyStats) pic.twitter.com/wQIxpCz1SF — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 11, 2019

Monday's results

Arizona Diamondbacks 13-8 Philadelphia Phillies

Texas Rangers 4-3 Boston Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 Oakland Athletics

New York Yankees-New York Mets (postponed)

St Louis Cardinals 4-1 Miami Marlins

Atlanta Braves 13-7 Pittsburgh Pirates

Colorado Rockies 6-5 Chicago Cubs

Washington Nationals 12-1 Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Angels 5-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Mets at Yankees

The 2019 Subway Series will begin with a doubleheader on Tuesday after Monday's game was rained out. Zack Wheeler (5-3, 4.61 ERA) is set to start for the Mets in game one, while Jason Vargas (2-3, 3.57 ERA) will pitch the night cap. The Yankees will counter with Masahiro Tanaka (3-5, 3.42 ERA) and James Paxton (3-2, 3.11 ERA).