×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Morton throws seven scoreless innings as Rays beat Athletics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    11 Jun 2019, 11:16 IST
Charlie Morton
Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton continued his stellar MLB season as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-2.

The 35-year-old right-hander pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed just two hits at Tropicana Field on Monday.

Morton – who lowered his ERA to 2.10 for the season – struck out seven and walked two while throwing 94 pitches against the Athletics.

He also tossed seven shut-out innings in his last start against the Detroit Tigers on June 5.

"I felt alright. They hit a few balls real hard. Got some great plays behind us," Morton told reporters after the game. "Guys swung the bats there. Another awesome team win."

Brandon Lowe, Ji-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier all finished with two RBIs for Tampa Bay in the victory.

The Rays improved to 41-24 with the win while the Athletics fell to 33-34.

 

Wacha inspires Cardinals

Advertisement

Michael Wacha threw six shut-out innings in the St Louis Cardinals' 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

 

DeShields doesn't produce

Texas Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields went 0 for five with three strikeouts against the Boston Red Sox. But, Texas came away with a 4-3 win in extra innings.

 

Desmond destroys ball

Ian Desmond smoked this ball for the longest home run this season in a 6-5 win for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs.

The Arizona Diamondbacks led off their game against the Philadelphia Phillies with back-to-back-to-back homers.

 

Monday's results

Arizona Diamondbacks 13-8 Philadelphia Phillies
Texas Rangers 4-3 Boston Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 Oakland Athletics
New York Yankees-New York Mets (postponed)
St Louis Cardinals 4-1 Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves 13-7 Pittsburgh Pirates
Colorado Rockies 6-5 Chicago Cubs
Washington Nationals 12-1 Chicago White Sox
Los Angeles Angels 5-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

 

Mets at Yankees

The 2019 Subway Series will begin with a doubleheader on Tuesday after Monday's game was rained out. Zack Wheeler (5-3, 4.61 ERA) is set to start for the Mets in game one, while Jason Vargas (2-3, 3.57 ERA) will pitch the night cap. The Yankees will counter with Masahiro Tanaka (3-5, 3.42 ERA) and James Paxton (3-2, 3.11 ERA).

Advertisement
Morton, Rays shut down Astros in emotional win
RELATED STORY
Morton wins Rays debut, beats former Astros teammates 4-2
RELATED STORY
Bauer throws no-hitter through seven innings, sets MLB record
RELATED STORY
Rays hammer Twins to win sixth straight
RELATED STORY
Rays bounce back with win over Royals
RELATED STORY
Verlander outpitches Snell, Astros cruise past Rays 5-1
RELATED STORY
DeGrom stars as home runs fly in MLB
RELATED STORY
Sale, Vargas both toss shutouts
RELATED STORY
Yankees dominate Padres' Paddack in big win
RELATED STORY
Athletics extend MLB winning streak to 10 games
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us