Nationals sweep Phillies in doubleheader, clinch wild-card spot

The Washington Nationals eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies from playoff contention and punched their own ticket to the postseason with a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.

The Nationals topped the Phillies 4-1 before beating them 6-5 later in the day.

Washington were not great offensively in the first matchup, but Anthony Rendon brought in two of the team's four runs with two sacrifice flies.

He leads MLB in RBIs with a total of 124 in 2019.

Philadelphia were more competitive in the second game and got two home runs and four RBIs from Brad Miller.

But that was not enough to overcome Trea Turner and Yan Gomes, who combined for two home runs and six RBIs in the victory.

The Nationals officially locked up a wild-card spot after the Chicago Cubs fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2.

Brilliant Braun

Ryan Braun went two for three and hit a home run in the Milwaukee Brewers' 4-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Nico Hoerner went two for four and drove in the Cubs' only two runs in their loss to the Pirates.

Poor Polanco

Jorge Polanco went 0 for five as the Minnesota Twins took down the Detroit Tigers 4-2.

The Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Villar went one for six and struck out four times in his team's 11-4 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Creative White Sox

The Chicago White Sox showed some creativity.

Choi Ji-man hit a walk-off home run to give the Rays a 2-1, 12-inning win over the New York Yankees. Tampa Bay lead the Cleveland Indians by a 0.5-game for the second American League (AL) wild-card spot.

A long night at Chase Field

It was a long evening for fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Their contest against the St Louis Cardinals lasted 19 innings, making it the longest game in Chase Field history - the stadium having opened in 1998.

Eventually the Diamondbacks ran out 3-2 winners, Ildemaro Vargas pushing the winning run.

Tuesday's results

Washington Nationals 4-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Washington Nationals 6-5 Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Cincinnati Reds

Minnesota Twins 4-2 Detroit Tigers

Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2 Chicago Cubs

Baltimore Orioles 11-4 Toronto Blue Jays

New York Mets 5-4 Miami Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox 12-10 Texas Rangers

Cleveland indians 11-0 Chicago White Sox

Kansas City Royals 9-6 Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Angels 3-2 Oakland Athletics

Houston Astros 3-0 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 San Diego Padres

Colorado Rockies 8-5 San Francisco Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 St Louis Cardinals

Brewers at Reds

The Nationals have clinched a National League wild-card spot, and Milwaukee are right behind them. The Brewers are five games ahead of Chicago and have the chance to punch their own ticket to the postseason if they continue their hot streak.