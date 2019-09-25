Nationals sweep Phillies in doubleheader, clinch wild-card spot
The Washington Nationals eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies from playoff contention and punched their own ticket to the postseason with a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.
The Nationals topped the Phillies 4-1 before beating them 6-5 later in the day.
Washington were not great offensively in the first matchup, but Anthony Rendon brought in two of the team's four runs with two sacrifice flies.
He leads MLB in RBIs with a total of 124 in 2019.
The @Nationals are BACK in the postseason! #CLINCHED pic.twitter.com/8C3lYYcl7q— MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2019
Philadelphia were more competitive in the second game and got two home runs and four RBIs from Brad Miller.
But that was not enough to overcome Trea Turner and Yan Gomes, who combined for two home runs and six RBIs in the victory.
The Nationals officially locked up a wild-card spot after the Chicago Cubs fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2.
Ooh-ahh HOW YA FEEL?— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 25, 2019
Ooh-ahh REAL GOOD!@treavturner // #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/XThY2xBYE7
Brilliant Braun
Ryan Braun went two for three and hit a home run in the Milwaukee Brewers' 4-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds.
Nico Hoerner went two for four and drove in the Cubs' only two runs in their loss to the Pirates.
Poor Polanco
Jorge Polanco went 0 for five as the Minnesota Twins took down the Detroit Tigers 4-2.
The Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Villar went one for six and struck out four times in his team's 11-4 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Creative White Sox
The Chicago White Sox showed some creativity.
Flip and fire.— MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2019
This play was SMOOTH. pic.twitter.com/WqKHuJXH5R
Choi Ji-man hit a walk-off home run to give the Rays a 2-1, 12-inning win over the New York Yankees. Tampa Bay lead the Cleveland Indians by a 0.5-game for the second American League (AL) wild-card spot.
Ji'd up. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/wgQhY8oAxh— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 25, 2019
A long night at Chase Field
It was a long evening for fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Their contest against the St Louis Cardinals lasted 19 innings, making it the longest game in Chase Field history - the stadium having opened in 1998.
Eventually the Diamondbacks ran out 3-2 winners, Ildemaro Vargas pushing the winning run.
Tuesday's results
Washington Nationals 4-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Washington Nationals 6-5 Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Cincinnati Reds
Minnesota Twins 4-2 Detroit Tigers
Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2 Chicago Cubs
Baltimore Orioles 11-4 Toronto Blue Jays
New York Mets 5-4 Miami Marlins
Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox 12-10 Texas Rangers
Cleveland indians 11-0 Chicago White Sox
Kansas City Royals 9-6 Atlanta Braves
Los Angeles Angels 3-2 Oakland Athletics
Houston Astros 3-0 Seattle Mariners
Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 San Diego Padres
Colorado Rockies 8-5 San Francisco Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 St Louis Cardinals
Brewers at Reds
The Nationals have clinched a National League wild-card spot, and Milwaukee are right behind them. The Brewers are five games ahead of Chicago and have the chance to punch their own ticket to the postseason if they continue their hot streak.