×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Padres star Machado homers in Baltimore return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    26 Jun 2019, 10:42 IST
machado-manny-06252019-getty-ftr.jpg
Manny Machado

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado hit a home run as he enjoyed a winning return to Baltimore.

The Baltimore Orioles sent Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the 2018 MLB trade deadline before he signed a 10-year, $300million contract with the Padres in the offseason.

Machado returned to Camden Yards for the first time since being traded and helped the Padres to an 8-3 victory on Tuesday.

The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner homered in the third inning for his 100th career home run at the stadium.

Machado, who was selected third overall in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Orioles, finished the night two for four with two RBIs.

 

LeMahieu helps make history for Yankees

DJ LeMahieu hit a lead-off homer to push the New York Yankees' home run streak to an MLB-record 28 consecutive games in a 4-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Texas Rangers starter Jesse Chavez threw 6.3 innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven in his team's 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Advertisement

 

Richards struggles in Marlins loss

Trevor Richards allowed seven hits and six earned runs in five innings of work as the Miami Marlins fell to the Washington Nationals 6-1.

 

Dozier with the grand slam

This is one way to take the lead. Hunter Dozier hit a go-ahead grand slam to lead the Kansas City Royals to a dramatic 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

There was no denying Tommy La Stella this inside-the-park home run. The Los Angeles Angels topped the Cincinnati Reds 5-1.

 

Tuesday's results

New York Yankees 4-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 New York Mets
Washington Nationals 6-1 Miami Marlins
San Diego Padres 8-3 Baltimore Orioles
Texas Rangers 5-3 Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox 6-3 Chicago White Sox
Kansas City Royals 8-6 Cleveland Indians
Atlanta Braves 3-2 Chicago Cubs
Seattle Mariners 8-3 Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins 9-4 Tampa Bay Rays
Houston Astros 5-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Oakland Athletics 7-3 St Louis Cardinals
Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants 4-2 Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Cincinnati Reds

 

Braves at Cubs

Atlanta rebounded from a series-opening loss to Chicago with a win on Tuesday. Now, the National League East-leading Braves will try to keep up their winning ways with Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 5.40 ERA) starting against Chicago's Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.75 ERA).

Advertisement
Machado crushes first home run with Padres
RELATED STORY
Greinke homers twice, fans 10 in Arizona's 8-5 win vs Padres
RELATED STORY
Machado brings Manny Mania to rebuilding Padres
RELATED STORY
Harper homers in DC return, Phils beat Nats 8-2
RELATED STORY
Machado hitless, Tatis 2 hits in debut as Padres beat Giants
RELATED STORY
Rangers hit five homers, score 16 runs on day of MLB blowouts
RELATED STORY
Machado gets first 2 hits with Padres in 4-1 win over Giants
RELATED STORY
Twins smash five homers in back-to-back games
RELATED STORY
"Suited and booted" Paddack stellar in debut for Padres
RELATED STORY
Blue Jays hit season-high five home runs in 12-0 win over Astros
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us