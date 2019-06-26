Padres star Machado homers in Baltimore return

Manny Machado

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado hit a home run as he enjoyed a winning return to Baltimore.

The Baltimore Orioles sent Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the 2018 MLB trade deadline before he signed a 10-year, $300million contract with the Padres in the offseason.

Machado returned to Camden Yards for the first time since being traded and helped the Padres to an 8-3 victory on Tuesday.

The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner homered in the third inning for his 100th career home run at the stadium.

Machado, who was selected third overall in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Orioles, finished the night two for four with two RBIs.

LeMahieu helps make history for Yankees

DJ LeMahieu hit a lead-off homer to push the New York Yankees' home run streak to an MLB-record 28 consecutive games in a 4-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Texas Rangers starter Jesse Chavez threw 6.3 innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven in his team's 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Richards struggles in Marlins loss

Trevor Richards allowed seven hits and six earned runs in five innings of work as the Miami Marlins fell to the Washington Nationals 6-1.

Dozier with the grand slam

This is one way to take the lead. Hunter Dozier hit a go-ahead grand slam to lead the Kansas City Royals to a dramatic 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

NOT TO GET CAUGHT UP IN THE MOMENT BUT @hdozier_17 MIGHT BE THE GREATEST HUMAN WHO HAS EVER LIVED.#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/rNFUPkmpdz — #VoteDozier (@Royals) June 26, 2019

There was no denying Tommy La Stella this inside-the-park home run. The Los Angeles Angels topped the Cincinnati Reds 5-1.

Tuesday's results

New York Yankees 4-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 New York Mets

Washington Nationals 6-1 Miami Marlins

San Diego Padres 8-3 Baltimore Orioles

Texas Rangers 5-3 Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox 6-3 Chicago White Sox

Kansas City Royals 8-6 Cleveland Indians

Atlanta Braves 3-2 Chicago Cubs

Seattle Mariners 8-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins 9-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Houston Astros 5-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Oakland Athletics 7-3 St Louis Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants 4-2 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Cincinnati Reds

Braves at Cubs

Atlanta rebounded from a series-opening loss to Chicago with a win on Tuesday. Now, the National League East-leading Braves will try to keep up their winning ways with Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 5.40 ERA) starting against Chicago's Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.75 ERA).