Padres star Machado homers in Baltimore return
San Diego Padres star Manny Machado hit a home run as he enjoyed a winning return to Baltimore.
The Baltimore Orioles sent Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the 2018 MLB trade deadline before he signed a 10-year, $300million contract with the Padres in the offseason.
Machado returned to Camden Yards for the first time since being traded and helped the Padres to an 8-3 victory on Tuesday.
The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner homered in the third inning for his 100th career home run at the stadium.
Machado, who was selected third overall in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Orioles, finished the night two for four with two RBIs.
LeMahieu helps make history for Yankees
DJ LeMahieu hit a lead-off homer to push the New York Yankees' home run streak to an MLB-record 28 consecutive games in a 4-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Texas Rangers starter Jesse Chavez threw 6.3 innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven in his team's 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
Richards struggles in Marlins loss
Trevor Richards allowed seven hits and six earned runs in five innings of work as the Miami Marlins fell to the Washington Nationals 6-1.
Dozier with the grand slam
This is one way to take the lead. Hunter Dozier hit a go-ahead grand slam to lead the Kansas City Royals to a dramatic 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
NOT TO GET CAUGHT UP IN THE MOMENT BUT @hdozier_17 MIGHT BE THE GREATEST HUMAN WHO HAS EVER LIVED.#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/rNFUPkmpdz— #VoteDozier (@Royals) June 26, 2019
There was no denying Tommy La Stella this inside-the-park home run. The Los Angeles Angels topped the Cincinnati Reds 5-1.
INSIDE-THE-PARK HOMER pic.twitter.com/GlrV7YkHgE— MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2019
Tuesday's results
New York Yankees 4-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 New York Mets
Washington Nationals 6-1 Miami Marlins
San Diego Padres 8-3 Baltimore Orioles
Texas Rangers 5-3 Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox 6-3 Chicago White Sox
Kansas City Royals 8-6 Cleveland Indians
Atlanta Braves 3-2 Chicago Cubs
Seattle Mariners 8-3 Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins 9-4 Tampa Bay Rays
Houston Astros 5-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Oakland Athletics 7-3 St Louis Cardinals
Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants 4-2 Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Cincinnati Reds
Braves at Cubs
Atlanta rebounded from a series-opening loss to Chicago with a win on Tuesday. Now, the National League East-leading Braves will try to keep up their winning ways with Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 5.40 ERA) starting against Chicago's Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.75 ERA).