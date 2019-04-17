Paxton leads Yankees to win over Red Sox

James Paxton

James Paxton delivered his best start in a New York Yankees uniform and led his team to an 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Paxton threw eight shutout innings while allowing just two hits in the win. He walked one batter and struck out 12.

"It's a big deal, because it's against Boston, especially being here [at home]," Paxton told reporters after the game. "We want to beat Boston every time. It's a big rivalry."

Paxton received a loud ovation when he exited the game.

"It was awesome," Paxton said. "It was special. I think it's a little different than anywhere else, being in Yankee Stadium and getting that ovation."

The Yankees, who have been dealing with injuries to multiple key players, were paced offensively by Mike Tauchman's four RBIs.

DJ Lemahieu opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third and Luke Voit knocked in a run two batters later.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale continued his early-season struggles. He surrendered four runs in five innings of work and was charged with the loss. His ERA is now 8.50 for the season.

Yelich's homer frenzy continues

Christian Yelich finished with two hits and blasted a three-run homer in the ninth inning in the Milwaukee Brewers' 8-4 win over the St Louis Cardinals. He has already hit nine home runs in 2019.

Mike Minor delivered a three-hit shutout and struck out seven in the Texas Rangers' 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Misery for Matz

New York Mets starter Steven Matz had an awful performance against the Philadelphia Phillies. He allowed eight runs (six earned) without recording an out in a 14-3 loss.

Relievers Chad Sobotka and Jesse Biddle did not get anyone out for the Atlanta Braves but combined to surrender four earned runs.

Chapman's catch

Tuesday's results

New York Yankees 8-0 Boston Red Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies 14-3 New York Mets

San Francisco Giants 7-3 Washington Nationals

Chicago Cubs 4-0 Miami Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 9-6 Atlanta Braves

Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 St Louis Cardinals

Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers 5-0 Los Angeles Angels

Chicago White Sox 5-1 Kansas City Royals

Colorado Rockies 8-2 San Diego Padres

Houston Astros 9-1 Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Indians 4-2 Seattle Mariners

Cardinals at Brewers

Milwaukee will look to complete a three-game sweep of St Louis on Wednesday at Miller Park. The Cardinals will send Michael Wacha to the mound while the Brewers will counter with Corbin Burnes.