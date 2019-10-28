Pittsburgh Pirates fire GM Neal Huntington, put manager search on hold

Pittsburgh Pirates have delayed their search for a new coach after firing general manager Neal Huntington.

It has been a tumultuous offseason for the MLB side, who have elected to relieve Huntington of his duties a month into his search for a new team manager.

Former manager Clint Hurdle was fired on September 29, with owner Bob Nutting giving Huntington his backing at the time.

However, in a release issued on Monday, Nutting stated the team will now turn its focus to filling the GM vacancy.

"While we will pause the managerial search process for the time being, we are appreciative of the work that has been done thus far and confident in the candidates available to us," the owner's statement read in part.

"The hiring of a new general manager will only help clarify the situation further for those candidates."

Pirates announce Executive Vice President and General Manager Neal Huntington has been relieved of his duties. pic.twitter.com/eIoZu8JU5g — Pirates (@Pirates) October 28, 2019

The Huntington move comes less than a week after the Pirates announced that team president Frank Coonelly was leaving the team, with former Pittsburgh Penguins executive Travis Williams to replace him.

Coonelly, Huntington and Hurdle had all been in their roles for a significant amount of time. Coonelly and Huntington came aboard in September 2007 and Hurdle arrived in November 2010.

According to various reports, the Pirates already had interviewed numerous people for the managerial opening, including special assistant Jeff Banister and third base coach Joey Cora.