Rangers, Minor continue to chip away at Astros' division lead

Mike Minor

The Houston Astros have led the Rangers by more than 10 games at multiple points this season, but Texas continue to chip away at the deficit.

With Texas' 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, the Rangers now trail Houston by 5.5 games in the American League (AL) West.

As recently as June 4, the Astros held a 10-game lead over the Rangers for the division lead, but, thanks to a 14-8 run since that date for Texas and a recent seven-game losing streak for Houston, that lead keeps getting smaller and smaller.

And, Mike Minor has been a huge part of the Rangers' comeback attempt. He is 5-0 since June 5, allowing a mere seven earned runs in 37 innings pitched (1.70 ERA).

He has pitched eight or more innings in three of those starts and tossed a complete game in Wednesday's win while allowing just one run.

If the Rangers are able to erase this deficit completely – which is still a very difficult task – Minor will have been an absolutely huge part of it.

As for Houston, Astros fans booed starter Framber Valdez off the mound after he allowed six earned runs in three innings of work in a 14-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Valdez had never allowed a run in the first, second or third innings in his career coming into Wednesday's game, but allowed two in each in this loss.

Reyes delivers

Padres outfielder Franmil Reyes went two for five with two home runs and three RBIs in San Diego's 10-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Jose Abreu went three for five with four RBIs and hit a two-run homer off Boston Red Sox closer Matt Barnes which gave the Chicago White Sox an 8-7 lead in the ninth.

Rockies outfielder David Dahl went two for five with a grand slam in Colorado's 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Dud DeJong

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong went 0 for four with two strikeouts in St Louis' 2-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

Crawford with a nice play

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford made an awesome play up the middle.

Wednesday's results

Chicago White Sox 8-7 Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees 8-7 Toronto Blue Jays

Cleveland Indians 5-3 Kansas City Royals

San Diego Padres 10-5 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Colorado Rockies 6-3 San Francisco Giants

Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 New York Mets

Texas Rangers 4-1 Detroit Tigers

Washington Nationals 7-5 Miami Marlins

Oakland Athletics 2-0 St Louis Cardinals

Atlanta Braves 5-3 Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Cincinnati Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners 4-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins 6-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Dodgers at Rockies

The Dodgers are awesome, but they are more than susceptible on the road. Los Angeles are 55-27 this season but a mere 21-18 away from home. If the Rockies want to have any chance to close the gap in the division with their rivals, they will have to take advantage of having home-field advantage in this four-game series.