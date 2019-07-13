Rays dominate Orioles in third straight win

The Tampa Bay Rays are picking up steam after thrashing the Baltimore Orioles in MLB on Friday.

The Rays topped the Orioles 16-4 at Camden Yards in their third straight win.

Tampa Bay tallied a staggering 20 hits to Baltimore's five, and first baseman Nate Lowe went four for five with a home run.

Renato Nunez was a bright spot for the Orioles, as he went two for four, hit a home run and had two RBIs.

The Rays are now 6.5 games back of the American League (AL) East-leading New York Yankees, while the 27-63 Orioles are last in the division.

Awesome Archer, Alvarez

Chris Archer struck out 10 batters in six innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates fell to the Chicago Cubs 4-3.

Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs in the Houston Astros' 9-8 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Eduardo Rodriguez mowed down 10 Los Angeles Dodgers in the Boston Red Sox's 8-1 win at Fenway Park.

Dyson a dud

Jarrod Dyson was hitless in four at-bats in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 4-2 victory over the St Louis Cardinals.

Evan Longoria went one for five as the San Francisco Giants took down the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 0 for four for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 4-0 loss to the Yankees.

Posey bomb

Buster Posey helped pushed the Giants into the lead with a bomb.

Friday's results

Chicago Cubs 4-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals 4-0 Philadelphia Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays 16-4 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 4-0 Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox 8-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Minnesota Twins 5-3 Cleveland Indians

Miami Marlins 8-4 New York Mets

Texas Rangers 9-8 Houston Astros

San Francisco Giants 10-7 Milwaukee Brewers

Kansas City Royals 8-5 Detroit Tigers

Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 St Louis Cardinals

Colorado Rockies 3-2 Cincinnati Reds

Los Angeles Angels 13-0 Seattle Mariners

Oakland Athletics 5-1 Chicago White Sox

Atlanta Braves 5-3 San Diego Padres

Astros at Rangers

These in-state rivals had a really close game on Friday, and it appears like Saturday could be another intense battle. Both sides hit well, but the Rangers were somehow able to overcome 13 strikeouts from Gerrit Cole. Houston still sit atop the AL West though.