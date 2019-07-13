Rays dominate Orioles in third straight win
The Tampa Bay Rays are picking up steam after thrashing the Baltimore Orioles in MLB on Friday.
The Rays topped the Orioles 16-4 at Camden Yards in their third straight win.
Tampa Bay tallied a staggering 20 hits to Baltimore's five, and first baseman Nate Lowe went four for five with a home run.
Renato Nunez was a bright spot for the Orioles, as he went two for four, hit a home run and had two RBIs.
The Rays are now 6.5 games back of the American League (AL) East-leading New York Yankees, while the 27-63 Orioles are last in the division.
Nate Lowe tank alert. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/3ceKAVhodk— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 13, 2019
Awesome Archer, Alvarez
Chris Archer struck out 10 batters in six innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates fell to the Chicago Cubs 4-3.
Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs in the Houston Astros' 9-8 loss to the Texas Rangers.
Eduardo Rodriguez mowed down 10 Los Angeles Dodgers in the Boston Red Sox's 8-1 win at Fenway Park.
Dyson a dud
Jarrod Dyson was hitless in four at-bats in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 4-2 victory over the St Louis Cardinals.
Evan Longoria went one for five as the San Francisco Giants took down the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 0 for four for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 4-0 loss to the Yankees.
Posey bomb
Buster Posey helped pushed the Giants into the lead with a bomb.
The Slam Francisco Giants.— MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2019
(MLB x @PapaJohns) pic.twitter.com/nwQqagX4JI
Friday's results
Chicago Cubs 4-3 Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals 4-0 Philadelphia Phillies
Tampa Bay Rays 16-4 Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees 4-0 Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox 8-1 Los Angeles Dodgers
Minnesota Twins 5-3 Cleveland Indians
Miami Marlins 8-4 New York Mets
Texas Rangers 9-8 Houston Astros
San Francisco Giants 10-7 Milwaukee Brewers
Kansas City Royals 8-5 Detroit Tigers
Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 St Louis Cardinals
Colorado Rockies 3-2 Cincinnati Reds
Los Angeles Angels 13-0 Seattle Mariners
Oakland Athletics 5-1 Chicago White Sox
Atlanta Braves 5-3 San Diego Padres
Astros at Rangers
These in-state rivals had a really close game on Friday, and it appears like Saturday could be another intense battle. Both sides hit well, but the Rangers were somehow able to overcome 13 strikeouts from Gerrit Cole. Houston still sit atop the AL West though.