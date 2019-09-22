Rays move ahead of Indians in American League wild-card race
The MLB American League wild-card race is heating up after the Tampa Bay Rays moved ahead of the Cleveland Indians.
Tampa Bay sit in second spot with a one-game lead over the Indians after their 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox in 11 innings.
Cleveland, meanwhile, fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 9-4 on Saturday.
The Rays' victory came courtesy of a Nate Lowe walk-off home run in the final frame against the Red Sox.
The two-run homer was Lowe's seventh of the season.
Tampa Bay earned an early 2-1 lead, but the Red Sox used a two-run homer in the eighth inning to send the game into extras.
Boston also scored again in the top of the 11th off a Mitch Moreland homer, but then Lowe followed it up with his game-winning heroics.
The Rays and Red Sox have two more matchups remaining in their four-game series.
Paxton powers Yankees
James Paxton threw six scoreless innings and improved his record to 15-6 this season in the New York Yankees' 7-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Jose Abreu went three for five with two RBIs and a run scored as the Chicago White Sox topped the Detroit Tigers 5-3.
Kimbrel handed loss as Cubs fail to roar
Craig Kimbrel took the loss after allowing two runs, on two homers, in one inning of work as the Chicago Cubs fell to the St Louis Cardinals 9-8.
Robinson Cano was 0 for four with three strikeouts in the New York Mets' 3-2 defeat to the Cincinnati Reds.
Hiura hits homer
Keston Hiura sent this one over the left-centerfield fence in the Milwaukee Brewers' 10-1 demolition of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Keston's home run total now matches the number on his back. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/dif19uTAaT— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 21, 2019
Stephen Strasburg can do it all was at his brilliant best as the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 10-4.
As hitters since July 19:— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 21, 2019
Michael Lorenzen
.179/.281/.321, 9.33 AB/RBI
Shohei Ohtani
.265/.318/.452, 7.55 AB/RBI
Stephen Strasburg
.346/.346/.462, 2.60 AB/RBI#Strasmas // #PitchersWhoRake pic.twitter.com/CkoHMIipo4
Saturday's results
New York Yankees 7-2 Toronto Blue Jays
St Louis Cardinals 9-8 Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati Reds 3-2 New York Mets
Chicago White Sox 5-3 Detroit Tigers
Washington Nationals 10-4 Miami Marlins
Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Boston Red Sox
Los Angeles Angels 8-4 Houston Astros
Seattle Mariners 7-6 Baltimore Orioles
Philadelphia Phillies 9-4 Cleveland Indians
Milwaukee Brewers 10-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Atlanta Braves 8-1 San Francisco Giants
Kansas City Royals 12-5 Minnesota Twins
Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 San Diego Padres
Oakland Athletics 12-3 Texas Rangers
Colorado Rockies 4-2 Los Angeles Dodgers
Cardinals at Cubs
The Cardinals have won the first three games of this series, extending Chicago's losing streak to five. The Cubs have fallen behind the Brewers in the race for the second National League wild-card spot and will need to get on track, quickly. They will send Yu Darvish (6-7, 4.02 ERA) to the mound while St Louis will counter with Miles Mikolas (9-14, 4.29 ERA).