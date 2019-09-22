Rays move ahead of Indians in American League wild-card race

The MLB American League wild-card race is heating up after the Tampa Bay Rays moved ahead of the Cleveland Indians.

Tampa Bay sit in second spot with a one-game lead over the Indians after their 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox in 11 innings.

Cleveland, meanwhile, fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 9-4 on Saturday.

The Rays' victory came courtesy of a Nate Lowe walk-off home run in the final frame against the Red Sox.

The two-run homer was Lowe's seventh of the season.

Tampa Bay earned an early 2-1 lead, but the Red Sox used a two-run homer in the eighth inning to send the game into extras.

Boston also scored again in the top of the 11th off a Mitch Moreland homer, but then Lowe followed it up with his game-winning heroics.

The Rays and Red Sox have two more matchups remaining in their four-game series.

Paxton powers Yankees

James Paxton threw six scoreless innings and improved his record to 15-6 this season in the New York Yankees' 7-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jose Abreu went three for five with two RBIs and a run scored as the Chicago White Sox topped the Detroit Tigers 5-3.

Kimbrel handed loss as Cubs fail to roar

Craig Kimbrel took the loss after allowing two runs, on two homers, in one inning of work as the Chicago Cubs fell to the St Louis Cardinals 9-8.

Robinson Cano was 0 for four with three strikeouts in the New York Mets' 3-2 defeat to the Cincinnati Reds.

Hiura hits homer

Keston Hiura sent this one over the left-centerfield fence in the Milwaukee Brewers' 10-1 demolition of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Keston's home run total now matches the number on his back. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/dif19uTAaT — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 21, 2019

Stephen Strasburg can do it all was at his brilliant best as the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 10-4.

As hitters since July 19:



Michael Lorenzen

.179/.281/.321, 9.33 AB/RBI



Shohei Ohtani

.265/.318/.452, 7.55 AB/RBI



Stephen Strasburg

.346/.346/.462, 2.60 AB/RBI#Strasmas // #PitchersWhoRake pic.twitter.com/CkoHMIipo4 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 21, 2019

Cardinals at Cubs

The Cardinals have won the first three games of this series, extending Chicago's losing streak to five. The Cubs have fallen behind the Brewers in the race for the second National League wild-card spot and will need to get on track, quickly. They will send Yu Darvish (6-7, 4.02 ERA) to the mound while St Louis will counter with Miles Mikolas (9-14, 4.29 ERA).