Rays top Yankees behind two Diaz homers

The Tampa Bay Rays are still leading the American League (AL) East after beating the New York Yankees in MLB.

The Rays secured a 1.5-game lead over the Yankees with a 7-2 victory at Tropicana Field on Saturday.

Two home runs and four RBIs from third baseman Yandy Diaz helped Tampa Bay improve to 24-14 this year.

The Rays finished with 10 hits to New York's five. Gleyber Torres led the Yankees with two hits in his four at-bats.

The Yandy-Man can. pic.twitter.com/ef7nqqGOLE — Tampa Bay Devil Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 12, 2019

Although Tampa Bay's best pitcher to start the season Tyler Glasnow is out for four to six weeks with a forearm injury, they seem fired up and motivated to perform.

Pujols delivers for Angels

Albert Pujols belted two homers in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles. He went three for five in the game with three RBIs.

Trevor Bauer struck out 10 batters and did not give up an earned run in seven innings, but the Cleveland Indians fell to the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

Zach Eflin tossed a complete-game shutout for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 7-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Gerardo Parra had four RBIs in the Washington Nationals' 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bad Benintendi

Andrew Benintendi was hitless in four at-bats while striking out twice as the Boston Red Sox topped the Seattle Mariners 9-5.

Jose Abreu was hitless in five at-bats with three strikeouts in the Chicago White Sox's 7-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Diaz blasts grand slam

Astros utility Aledmys Diaz pounded a grand slam against the Texas Rangers in Houston's 11-4 victory.

Saturday's results

Boston Red Sox 9-5 Seattle Mariners

Detroit Tigers 5-3 Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins 8-3 Detroit Tigers

Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 St Louis Cardinals

Chicago Cubs 2-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago White Sox 7-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels 7-2 Baltimore Orioles

Oakland Athletics 3-2 Cleveland Indians

Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 New York Yankees

New York Mets 4-1 Miami Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 Kansas City Royals

Atlanta Braves 6-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres 4-3 Colorado Rockies

Houston Astros 11-4 Texas Rangers

Cincinnati Reds 5-4 San Francisco Giants

Washington Nationals 5-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Mariners at Red Sox

Boston have won four straight and are looking to creep back towards the top of the AL East. Seattle have been respectable this year, but have lost the first two games of the series.