×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rays top Yankees behind two Diaz homers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    12 May 2019, 11:08 IST
Yandy-Diaz-USNews-051119-ftr-getty.jpg
Yandy Diaz

The Tampa Bay Rays are still leading the American League (AL) East after beating the New York Yankees in MLB.

The Rays secured a 1.5-game lead over the Yankees with a 7-2 victory at Tropicana Field on Saturday.

Two home runs and four RBIs from third baseman Yandy Diaz helped Tampa Bay improve to 24-14 this year. 

The Rays finished with 10 hits to New York's five. Gleyber Torres led the Yankees with two hits in his four at-bats.

Although Tampa Bay's best pitcher to start the season Tyler Glasnow is out for four to six weeks with a forearm injury, they seem fired up and motivated to perform.

 

Pujols delivers for Angels

Albert Pujols belted two homers in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles. He went three for five in the game with three RBIs.

Advertisement

Trevor Bauer struck out 10 batters and did not give up an earned run in seven innings, but the Cleveland Indians fell to the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

Zach Eflin tossed a complete-game shutout for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 7-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Gerardo Parra had four RBIs in the Washington Nationals' 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

 

Bad Benintendi

Andrew Benintendi was hitless in four at-bats while striking out twice as the Boston Red Sox topped the Seattle Mariners 9-5.

Jose Abreu was hitless in five at-bats with three strikeouts in the Chicago White Sox's 7-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

 

Diaz blasts grand slam

Astros utility Aledmys Diaz pounded a grand slam against the Texas Rangers in Houston's 11-4 victory.

Saturday's results

Boston Red Sox 9-5 Seattle Mariners
Detroit Tigers 5-3 Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins 8-3 Detroit Tigers
Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 St Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs 2-1 Milwaukee Brewers
Chicago White Sox 7-2 Toronto Blue Jays
Los Angeles Angels 7-2 Baltimore Orioles
Oakland Athletics 3-2 Cleveland Indians
Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 New York Yankees
New York Mets 4-1 Miami Marlins
Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 Kansas City Royals
Atlanta Braves 6-4 Arizona Diamondbacks
San Diego Padres 4-3 Colorado Rockies
Houston Astros 11-4 Texas Rangers
Cincinnati Reds 5-4 San Francisco Giants
Washington Nationals 5-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

 

Mariners at Red Sox

Boston have won four straight and are looking to creep back towards the top of the AL East. Seattle have been respectable this year, but have lost the first two games of the series.

Advertisement
Yankees cruise to win over Mariners
RELATED STORY
Red Sox, Yankees claim extra-inning wins to continue turnarounds
RELATED STORY
Twins smash five homers in back-to-back games
RELATED STORY
Rays bounce back with win over Royals
RELATED STORY
Phils' Harper hits first HRs; 'Cutch, Realmuto also go deep
RELATED STORY
Snell Ks 13, Rays blank Rockies for 5th straight win
RELATED STORY
Arrieta celebrates 100th win as Phillies crush Marlins
RELATED STORY
American League East capsules
RELATED STORY
Morton wins Rays debut, beats former Astros teammates 4-2
RELATED STORY
Trout steals show as Angels shine, Yankees crush Orioles
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us