Red Sox star Eovaldi on injured list with elbow issue

Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi landed on the 10-day injured list due to a right-elbow issue, the MLB World Series champions announced.

The Red Sox said Eovaldi has "a loose body in his right elbow", with left-hander Bobby Poyner called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill his roster spot.

According to reports, Eovaldi will see Dr. Chris Ahmad on Monday, but is leaning towards having minor elbow surgery.

Eovaldi, 29, is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts this season.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees pitcher is no stranger to elbow issues. He has had Tommy John surgery twice, the first time when he was in high school.

He missed the 2017 season after having surgery in 2016 while with the Yankees.

Eovaldi has pitched for five teams since breaking into the majors in 2011 with the Dodgers.

He joined the Red Sox last July in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and helped the Red Sox to their fourth World Series championship since 2004.

Eovaldi was 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA in the postseason, his only loss coming in the Red Sox's epic 18-inning 3-2 defeat to the Dodgers in Game 3.

During the offseason, Eovaldi re-signed with the Red Sox for four years and a reported $67.5million.

Poyner, 26, was 1-0 with a 3.22 ERA in 20 relief appearances for the Red Sox in 2018. In five games for Pawtucket this season, Poyner is 0-0 with a 4.26 ERA in 6.3 innings.