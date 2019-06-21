Reds rout Brewers for fifth successive win

Nick Senzel

The Cincinnati Reds eased past the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 to extend their winning streak in MLB.

In-form Cincinnati routed Milwaukee for their fifth successive win on Thursday

Nick Senzel hit his seventh home run of the season and the streaking Reds are just five-and-a-half games adrift of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

The Reds only trail the New York Yankees for the longest active win streak in MLB. The Yankees won their sixth straight game with a 10-6 victory over the Houston Astros.

Cincinnati sport the third-best team ERA in MLB (3.53) and have allowed a mere 11 runs in their last five games.

The Cubs, St Louis Cardinals and Brewers better be careful or the Reds could sneak up on them and take this division away.

Minor leads Rangers past Indians

Texas Rangers starter Mike Minor continues to dominate as he tossed eight one-run innings in a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Arizona Diamondbacks centerfielder/shortstop Ketel Marte went four for six with a run scored in a 6-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Giancarlo Stanton posted his first three-hit game of the year while scoring two runs as the Yankees topped the Astros.

Pivetta costly as Phillies lose

Philadelphia Phillies starter Nick Pivetta gave up six earned runs in 5.3 innings of a 7-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

McKinney with the walk-off winner

Billy McKinney hit a walk-off two-run homer in the Toronto Blue Jays' 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Thursday's results

Texas Rangers 4-2 Cleveland Indians

Colorado Rockies 6-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Yankees 10-6 Houston Astros

Washington Nationals 7-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 Los Angeles Angels

Miami Marlins 7-6 St Louis Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds 7-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago Cubs 7-4 New York Mets

Kansas City Royals 4-1 Minnesota Twins

Oakland Athletics 5-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Seattle Mariners 5-2 Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-8 San Francisco Giants

Braves at Nationals

It is Dallas Keuchel's (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Atlanta Braves debut. He will be taking on Stephen Strasburg (7-5, 3.75 ERA) for the Nationals. It is a nice little division rivalry and a preview of what might come for Atlanta.