Scherzer overcomes broken nose to inspire Nationals

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 20 Jun 2019, 11:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer produced one of the most astonishing performances of the MLB season in the Washington Nationals' 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Scherzer took the bump and tossed seven shut-out innings while striking out 10 in Wednesday's victory. He also probably should not have even been pitching.

In an unfortunate accident during batting practice on Tuesday, Scherzer fouled a ball off his face on a bunt attempt and broke his nose, which was left crooked and mangled and his eye blackened after the incident.

Any normal pitcher would have taken the next day off. But, Nationals ace Scherzer is not normal.

The Nationals have underachieved this season. Yet, Scherzer has been his normally awesome self, going 6-5 with a 2.62 ERA with 146 strikeouts in 106.3 innings.

That success and the Nationals' struggles have teams poking around Washington, with pundits suggesting the three-time Cy Young winner could become available.

Scherzer, however, clearly does not want the struggles to continue. His win in a dominating performance over the Phillies helped Washington move to 35-38 for the season and within four games of the Phillies, who are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

The Nationals also beat Philadelphia 6-2 in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

If the Nationals get back into the playoff race they likely will not sell and Scherzer will probably stay. He did his part to get them as close to the race as he could midweek.

Advertisement

Reyes rallies Padres

Franmil Reyes went three for four with a three-run homer that put the San Diego Padres ahead of the Brewers 8-7 in the seventh inning. That is the way the game ended.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Domingo Santana went three for four with two home runs and five RBIs in an 8-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Bryan Reynolds went three for four with a three-run homer that gave his team a lead in the sixth inning and an eventual 8-7 victory against the Detroit Tigers.

Snell struggles as Rays fail to shine

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell gave up six earned runs in 0.3 of an inning in a 12-1 loss to the New York Yankees.

Guerrero shines in Blue Jays loss

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. showed off his athleticism with this leaping grab in the Toronto Blue Jays' 11-6 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels.

Wednesday's results

Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Houston Astros

New York Yankees 12-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Oakland Athletics 8-3 Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals 6-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Washington Nationals 2-0 Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres 8-7 Milwaukee Brewers

Seattle Mariners 8-2 Kansas City Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels 11-6 Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves 7-2 New York Mets

Cleveland Indians 10-4 Texas Rangers

Chicago Cubs 7-3 Chicago White Sox

Boston Red Sox 9-4 Minnesota Twins

St Louis Cardinals 2-1 Miami Marlins

Colorado Rockies 6-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2 San Francisco Giants

Indians at Rangers

It is a sneaky good matchup both in this game and on the mound. Shane Bieber (6-2, 3.92 ERA) will take on Cy Young candidate Mike Minor (6-4, 2.63). The Indians and Rangers are two evenly matched teams that both have definite chances to make the playoffs this year. They may in fact battle each other for the second wild-card spot. Every single matchup between the two teams matters.