Smith and Alonso shine in Mets win, Vlad hits first grand slam

The New York Mets defeated the San Francisco Giants 11-4, while Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero smashed his maiden MLB grand slam.

After narrowly losing to the Giants 1-0 on Friday, the Mets bounced back 24 hours later thanks to Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso.

Smith went three for five and tallied four RBIs, while Alonso blasted a three-run homer in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning on Saturday.

Pablo Sandoval was a bright spot for the Giants, going four for four at the plate.

The Mets are now 45-53 and sit fourth in the National League East. The Giants are 49-50 and third in the NL West.

Guerrero became the youngest player in Blue Jays history to hit a grand slam in Toronto's 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers.

At 20 years, 126 days, Guerrero eclipsed Brett Lawrie's record by over a year with his 441-foot blast. The Blue Jays star also became the youngest MLB player to celebrate a grand slam since Jose Reyes in 2003.

Giolito gets the job done

Lucas Giolito struck out nine batters as the Chicago White Sox took down the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1.

Jose Urquidy struck out nine batters in seven innings to help the Houston Astros top the Texas Rangers 6-1.

Pittsburgh Pirates star Starling Marte went three for five at the plate and tallied one RBI in the 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Senzatela struggles

Antonio Senzatela gave up seven hits and six earned runs in one-and-a-half innings of work as the Colorado Rockies were beaten 11-5 by the New York Yankees.

Oscar Mercado was hitless in four at-bats as the Cleveland Indians fell to the Kansas City Royals 1-0.

Baez says no!

Javier Baez pulled off this amazing blind tag in the Chicago Cubs' 6-5 win against the San Diego Padres.

THEY CALL HIM EL MAGO. pic.twitter.com/dVYrN8V6eG — MLB (@MLB) July 20, 2019

Saturday's results

New York Yankees 11-5 Colorado Rockies

Chicago Cubs 6-5 San Diego Padres

Chicago White Sox 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays

New York Mets 11-4 San Francisco Giants

Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox 17-6 Baltimore Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Oakland Athletics 5-4 Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros 6-1 Texas Rangers

Kansas City Royals 1-0 Cleveland Indians

Cincinnati Reds 3-2 St Louis Cardinals

Washington Nationals 5-3 Atlanta Braves

Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Angels 6-2 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers 10-6 Miami Marlins

Nationals at Braves

Washington topped Atlanta on Saturday and are just five-and-a-half games back from the lead in the NL East. The Braves are trying to stay on top of the division, while the Nationals are creeping closer and threatening to close the margin.