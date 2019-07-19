×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Smith doesn't want to be traded by Mets

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    19 Jul 2019, 07:46 IST
Dominic-Smith-USNews-050819-ftr-getty
Dominic Smith

Dominic Smith does not want to leave the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old's name has begun to surface in trade rumours because he is behind star Pete Alonso at first base on the Mets' depth chart.

But, Smith said he hopes he is not moved.

"I don't pay too much attention to stuff I can't control," Smith told reporters. "I know baseball is a business at the end of the day. It's just how the game is. I love New York. I only want to play for the Mets. This is all I know.

"This is home for me and my family. I love it here and I'm just trying to establish myself and just get better every day."

Smith is having a breakout season for New York as he is slashing .294/.376/.536 with nine home runs and 18 RBIs in 81 games. The team have even started to play him in left field in order to get him more at-bats.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway praised Smith when he spoke with reporters after a 14-4 win over the Minnesota Twins.

"Offensively, we knew he was capable of this," Callaway said, via Newsday. "You could see the sweet swing, the plate discipline, his ability to go the other way, his ability to pull the ball. I think his ability to move around and play multiple positions and do it pretty well is the surprising part and the thing that we're kind of proud of right now."

Advertisement

The Mets are expected to be sellers before the July 31 trade deadline and they are reportedly exploring moving Zack Wheeler, Jason Vargas and Todd Frazier, among others.

New York, however, entered play on Thursday on a four-game winning streak and just five games out of the second wildcard spot with a 44-51 record.

Advertisement
Mets sign Kemp after losing Cespedes to injury
RELATED STORY
Mets spoil superb performance from deGrom in loss to Reds
RELATED STORY
Alonso hits first career homer in Mets' win over Marlins
RELATED STORY
Alonso hits 1st career HR to help Mets beat Marlins 7-3
RELATED STORY
Strasburg, Nats win 4-0 to ruin home opener for weary Mets
RELATED STORY
Yankees' home-run streak comes to an end in loss to Mets
RELATED STORY
Mets score 5 in the 1st, Wilson escapes jams to beat Marlins
RELATED STORY
Alonso beats Guerrero to win Home Run Derby
RELATED STORY
Phillies snap 7-game losing skid with 13-7 win over Mets
RELATED STORY
I love being a Met – Syndergaard addresses trade rumours
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us