Springer, Bregman power Astros to 15 runs in win over Rangers

George Springer (left) and Alex Bregman celebrate

The Houston Astros, playing without their spark plug Jose Altuve, were still firing on all cylinders in a 15-5 blowout of the Texas Rangers in MLB on Sunday.

Houston pounded out 18 hits, but center fielder George Springer and third baseman Alex Bregman were on another level.

Springer led off the game with a home run – his third lead-off shot in a week and the 29th of his career – and later added another homer.

Springer finished five for five with five runs scored and had four RBIs. He became the first Houston player with five hits and five runs in a single game and the first Astros lead-off hitter with five hits and two home runs since Joe Morgan in 1965.

Is this not the best Mother's Day gift?#TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/HZ4HROjaec — Houston Astros (@astros) May 12, 2019

Bregman homered twice and drove in five runs with his three hits.

And so the Astros (26-15) completed the four-game sweep of the Rangers and ran their winning streak to five games. They need Altuve, who was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring on Saturday, to get healthy.

But with Springer – who now leads the American League (AL) with 15 home runs – and Bregman swinging hot bats, there is still plenty of firepower in Houston's lineup.

Ryu shines against Nationals

Left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin no-hit the Washington Nationals through 7.1 innings and finished eight scoreless, yielding just a hit and walk while striking out nine in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-0 victory.

J.D. Martinez hit two home runs and had three runs and three RBIs in the Boston Red Sox's 11-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell had four hits, including a three-run homer, and his first career five-RBI day in a 10-6 victory over the St Louis Cardinals.

Charlie Blackmon hit two home runs and drove in three runs in the Colorado Rockies' 10-7 win over the San Diego Padres.

Sampson struggles

Rangers starter Adrian Sampson gave up nine hits and five earned runs in the loss to the Astros.

Bellinger gets Strasburg

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg thought he had slapped a single to right, only for right-fielder Cody Bellinger to throw him out.

Behind every great pitcher is a great defense. pic.twitter.com/2ULsgJX74i — MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2019

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gordon Beckham made a ridiculously hard play look almost easy.

Sunday's results

Baltimore Orioles 5-1 Los Angeles Angels

Boston Red Sox 11-2 Seattle Mariners

Chicago White Sox 5-1 Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees 7-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Houston Astros 15-5 Texas Rangers

Detroit Tigers 5-3 Minnesota Twins

Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Kansas City Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates 10-6 St Louis Cardinals

Colorado Rockies 10-7 San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants 6-5 Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Indians 5-3 Oakland Athletics

Atlanta Braves 5-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-0 Washington Nationals

Chicago Cubs 4-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers at Phillies

Two teams battling for their respective division leads open a four-game series. Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich is living up to that standard again (16 home runs) for the Brewers. Bryce Harper is still looking to get untracked for the Phillies (one home run and a .194 batting average in May).