×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Springer making early MVP case as Astros win ninth straight

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    18 May 2019, 11:48 IST
George Springer
George Springer

George Springer hit a two-run go-ahead homer as the streaking Houston Astros topped MLB World Series champions the Boston Red Sox 3-1.

Springer's eighth-inning home run was the outfielder's 17th of the season, and at the end of Friday's clash, he had raised his slash line to .320/.402/.663.

The 2017 World Series champion and MVP is ninth in the American League in batting average, first in home runs, first in RBIs (42) and first in slugging percentage.

Springer – a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner – has always been a key to Houston's line-up. When A.J. Hinch put him in the lead-off spot in 2015, the Astros' offense truly took off, and when they took him out of that spot to start 2016, the team's hitting struggled.

Now this season, the 29-year-old is leading off and emerging as an early season MVP candidate.

Over the last nine games, Springer is 16 for 36 (.444) with six home runs and 12 RBIs. Not coincidentally, the Astros have won all nine of those games.

It is only May so it is tough to say Springer is a favourite to win the MVP, but it is very possible the outfielder could be the Astros' third different candidate in the last three years following Alex Bregman in 2018 and Jose Altuve, who won the award in 2017.

 

Bryant leads Cubs

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs infielder Kris Bryant went four for six with three home runs and five RBIs and now has seven homers in his last 11 games. Unsurprisingly, the Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 14-6.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy is starting to right the ship and he tossed 5.6 innings, allowing just one unearned run in a 5-1 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill tossed six shut-out innings while striking out 10 in a 6-0 rout of the Cincinnati Reds.

 

Marlins punish DeGrom

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom gave up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits in five innings of an 8-6 loss to the Miami Marlins.

 

Gallo with the laser!

Joey Gallo was the first prospect to receive grades of 80 in both power and arm strength from MLB Pipeline. He showed off why with this 95.8-mph missile to nail a runner.

 

Friday's results

New York Yankees 4-3 Tampa Bay Rays
Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers 6-0 Cincinnati Reds
Chicago Cubs 14-6 Washington Nationals
Miami Marlins 8-6 New York Mets
Houston Astros 3-1 Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles 5-1 Cleveland Indians
Oakland Athletics 7-2 Detroit Tigers
Atlanta Braves 12-8 Milwaukee Brewers
Texas Rangers 7-3 St Louis Cardinals
Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 San Francisco Giants
Toronto Blue Jays 10-2 Chicago White Sox
Los Angeles Angels 5-2 Kansas City Royals
Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 San Diego Padres
Minnesota Twins 7-1 Seattle Mariners

 

Brewers at Braves

Neither of these teams are leading their respective division, but both expect to be in the race at the end of the year. Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.20 ERA) takes on Kevin Gausman (2-3, 4.50 ERA) in this one.

Advertisement
Springer, Bregman power Astros to 15 runs in win over Rangers
RELATED STORY
Chirinos has key plays vs old team as Astros top Rangers 2-1
RELATED STORY
Chirinos gives bullpen some rest, Rays beat Astros 3-1
RELATED STORY
Astros win ninth straight, Marquez snaps Rockies skid
RELATED STORY
No Morton, no Keuchel as Astros head to spring training
RELATED STORY
Verlander outpitches Snell, Astros cruise past Rays 5-1
RELATED STORY
Yankees cruise to win over Mariners
RELATED STORY
Rockies lose eighth straight as early season woes continue
RELATED STORY
Astros star Altuve placed on IL
RELATED STORY
Morton, Rays shut down Astros in emotional win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us