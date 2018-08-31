The top five highest-earning NFL players for the 2018 season

Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly set to earn more money than any other NFL player in 2018 after agreeing a lucrative contract extension.

Two-time NFL MVP Rodgers is set to bring home a record $33.5million in yearly salary, according to Over the Cap.

Unsurprisingly, the most handsomely paid players in the league are all quarterbacks.

We take a look at the NFL's highest-paid players for the 2018 season, as ranked by their average yearly salary.

AARON RODGERS - $33.5m

Few would argue that Rodgers deserves the money he is claimed to be receiving.

He holds numerous all-time NFL records, including the best touchdown-to-interception ratio and the finest career passing rating ever.

His new contract is said to include $100m in guarantees and a $57.5m signing bonus.

MATT RYAN - $30m

Like Rodgers, Ryan has led his team to a Super Bowl.

However, his Atlanta Falcons were stunned in Houston at the end of the 2016 season as they squandered a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots.

Ryan was voted the NFL's MVP that year too and he has a franchise-leading 95 victories with the Falcons.

KIRK COUSINS - $28m

Cousins has played his hand shrewdly in recent seasons.

Having twice received the franchise tag from the Washington Redskins, he reportedly signed a fully-guaranteed deal in Minnesota this offseason.

The Vikings, a talented roster who made the NFC Championship Game last season, are hoping Cousins is the missing piece in their Super Bowl quest.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO - $27.5m

By far the most inexperienced quarterback on this list, Garoppolo does have the distinction of having won each of his seven NFL starts.

Tom Brady's long-time back-up in New England was traded to San Francisco midway through last season.

The 49ers moved swiftly to ink their signal caller to a long-term deal in February.

MATTHEW STAFFORD - $27m

Stafford is heading into his 10th season with the Lions having been the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

He holds numerous franchise records in Detroit, including the most touchdown passes thrown, completions and yards.

Despite that, the Lions have never won a playoff game in the Stafford era.