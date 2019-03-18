Union head praises Jays for raising minor league pay by half

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 18 Mar 2019, 21:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Union head Tony Clark applauds the Toronto Blue Jays' decision to give minor league players a 50 percent raise and hopes other clubs do the same.

Representatives from the players' association visited the Blue Jays spring training camp Monday, a day after The Athletic reported the team planned to provide raises for all minor league players, some of whom made as little as $1,100 per month in recent seasons.

Minor league players are not paid during spring training or the offseason. Those who don't receive lucrative signing bonuses often struggle to afford meals, rent and basic equipment like cleats and bats.

Toronto is the first club to announce such a raise. Clark says the union is "glad there has been some dialogue and a decision made," and "we'll have to see how other teams either do or don't fall in line behind them."

Minor leaguers are not a part of the major league players' association, but Clark says they are "a part of the puzzle" for the union. He says "we will continue to do the things that we can do to support them moving forward despite that."

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

Advertisement