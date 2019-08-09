Yankees extend winning streak to nine games with Blue Jays victory

Gio Urshela

The New York Yankees are on a roll after topping MLB American League rivals the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6.

Despite injuries to multiple key players, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays to extend their winning streak to nine games on Thursday.

The Yankees took the lead early thanks to a two-run homer from Gio Urshela at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Urshela blasted another home run in the third and Mike Tauchman followed with a homer of his own two batters later to put the Yankees ahead 8-0.

Urshela finished with four RBIs in the victory, as did Tauchman for the Yankees.

DJ LeMahieu added two RBIs for New York, while Domingo German picked up the win after allowing three earned runs in five innings of work.

The Yankees improved to 76-39 with the win and are firmly in control of the AL East. And, they could be getting some reinforcements back soon.

Catcher Gary Sanchez is "on track" to return this weekend, manager Aaron Boone told reporters pregame, while Luke Voit has started running again. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is "moving in the right direction" with his rehab and Luis Severino is expected to throw off a mound on Friday.

Sale shuts out Angels

Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale pitched eight scoreless innings and struck out 13 in a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Ian Happ drove in four runs as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds.

Keuchel costly as Braves lose

Dallas Keuchel surrendered eight earned runs over 3.6 innings as the Atlanta Braves fell to the Miami Marlins 9-2.

Richard Lovelady allowed two runs and recorded just one out in the Kansas City Royals' 10-8 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Tag!

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Scott Kingery with this catch and tag against the San Francisco Giants, who were 5-0 shut-out winners.

Thursday's results

New York Yankees 12-6 Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox 3-0 Los Angeles Angels

Chicago Cubs 12-5 Cincinnati Reds

Miami Marlins 9-2 Atlanta Braves

Detroit Tigers 10-8 Kansas City Royals

Cleveland Indians 7-5 Minnesota Twins

San Francisco Giants 5-0 Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres 9-3 Colorado Rockies

Indians at Twins

The crucial series between the two top teams in the American League Central continues at Target Field on Friday. The Indians will send Shane Bieber to the mound, while the Twins will counter with Devin Smeltzer.