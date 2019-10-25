Yankees GM defends not landing starting pitcher after ALCS loss

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is not on board with the narrative he did not try to sign a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher.

The Yankees succumbed to the Houston Astros in the MLB American League Championship Series.

When asked about reportedly "passing" on star pitchers like Gerritt Cole, Justin Verlander, Patrick Corbin and Zack Greinke, Cashman replied: "I didn't pass on them.

Cashman went on to describe how the Yankees could not afford Verlander due to budgetary limits, how New York's package was not as enticing as Houston's for Cole and how the team were simply outbid for Corbin.

He also said part of the Yankees' problem this postseason was centred on the loss of Domingo German – who was suspended late in the year due to a domestic violence incident in September.

Despite an ALCS exit to the Astros, Cashman is happy with the team the Yankees have and believes they can win a championship.

"You don't get everything you want at all times," Cashman said. "But I think what we've done was do a lot of great things along the way. I can sleep at night with the process we have in place, and it's served us well and put us in position to take a legitimate shot at the championship so far in more recent years, that's despite some of the options that went elsewhere."

The Yankees are rumoured to be on the lookout for a starter in free agency amid reports New York want Cole, who is a free agent.

But Cole is rumoured to also want to play close to home on the west coast with the Los Angeles Angels being an early favourite among pundits as a landing spot for the 29-year-old.

"You put your best foot forward and you live with it," Cashman said. "I have no regrets that we have a strong process and we put our best foot forward."