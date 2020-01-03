Yankees pitcher German suspended for 81 games

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has accepted an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

The 27-year-old, who has already served 18 of those games after being placed on administrative leave in September, will now be banned for 63 fixtures in the 2020 season.

He will not appeal the sanction, which was confirmed in an MLB statement on Thursday.

It read: "German has agreed not to appeal the discipline. He has also agreed to make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York City-based, non-profit organization dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence.

"Consistent with the terms of the policy, German will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board."

MLB commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr added: "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr German violated our policy and that discipline is appropriate."

In a statement of their own, the Yankees said: "We remain steadfast in our support of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo German. Domestic violence -- in any form -- is a gravely serious matter that affects every segment of our society.

"Major League Baseball has taken the lead in our industry to make domestic violence awareness and prevention a priority, and we will continue to back those efforts. We are encouraged by Domingo's acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope this indicates a commitment to making a meaningful and positive change in his personal conduct."