Yankees star Stanton headed to IL, not London

Just when things were looking up for Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees star hit another setback.

The Yankees slugger will go back on the injured list (IL) with a strained posterior cruciate ligament, manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Wednesday's game.

The injury means Stanton will not travel with the team to London for their historic series against the Boston Red Sox this weekend.

Boone added that Stanton will be reevaluated in 10 days, indicating he will be spending longer than the minimum time on the IL.

Following today’s game, the Yankees placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL with a right knee sprain and recalled OF Mike Tauchman from @swbrailriders. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 26, 2019

Stanton was pulled from Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays before the fourth inning with what the team announced as a right knee contusion. He later underwent an MRI exam for further evaluation of the knee.

Boone said Stanton suffered the injury while running the bases in the bottom of the first inning, specifically when he was tagged out sliding into third base on the back end of a double play. Stanton remained in the game and attempted to play through the pain but was eventually replaced by Brett Gardner.

The injury comes just days after Stanton hit his first home run of the season in Monday's win over Toronto.

He had previously been limited to just nine games after falling out of the Yankees lineup on March 31 with a biceps strain and going on the IL.

The Yankees have recalled Mike Tauchman.